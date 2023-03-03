Ferry cancellations possible Saturday

The Steamship Authority has issued a travel advisory for Saturday, saying that an upcoming storm will likely cause cancellations on both the Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket routes.

The Steamship has waived change and cancellation fees for Saturday travel.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for Saturday from 1 am to 6 pm, as wind gusts are forecasted to reach up to 55 miles per hour.

The weather service has also issued a coastal flood advisory for Dukes and Nantucket counties for tomorrow. The service says to expect a storm surge of 2 ½ feet in Edgartown. The worst case scenario is a three-foot surge in Edgartown, which would result in areas of moderate flooding.

Eversource says that they are pre-positioning crews across the state to respond to possible power outages.