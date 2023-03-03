Small plastic water bottle sales ending April 1 in Edgartown

Stop & Shop is reminding the community with signs at its Edgartown store of a change coming. Starting April 1, the town will ban the sale of small plastic water bottles.

“We are prepared to be in compliance with the new law by its effective date,” Stop & Shop spokesperson Maura O’Brien wrote in an email, who said the company has been “working diligently” for the change.

Edgartown became the sixth and final Island town to ban the sale of plastic water bottles 34 oz or smaller during the 2022 annual town meeting in April. The town initially postponed passing the ban in a narrow vote during the 2020 annual town meeting.

The bylaw now takes effect nearly a year after it was approved by voters. Edgartown assistant town clerk Collette Jordan said this is to allow businesses to use up their inventory and give them time to figure out what to order next.

The initiative was pushed by young environmental activists called Plastic Free MV, who first successfully got the ban passed in West Tisbury, which was also potentially the first of its kind in North America.

According to the bylaw, the ban covers non-carbonated, unflavored water and soft drinks in plastic bottles 34 oz or smaller. The bylaw defines soft drinks as “any beverage containing carbonated water with a sweetener (including fruit juice) and/or a flavoring.”

The only exception would be during emergency situations affecting the availability and quality of drinking water.

Enforcement of the bylaw is under the select board’s jurisdiction and first-time offenders will receive a written warning. A second violation will result in a $50 fine. A third and subsequent violations will result in a $100 fine with each additional day counting as a separate violation.