West Tisbury School presents ‘Matilda the Musical Jr.’

1 of 3

Roald Dahl’s character Matilda comes to life on stage at the West Tisbury School this weekend, Friday, March 10, and Saturday, March 11, with 7 pm shows. There will be a matinee on Sunday at 2 pm.

“Matilda the Musical Jr.” is based on Dahl’s children’s novel “Matilda” and features a cast of 40 children in grades four to eight. It is an inspiring story about a little girl with extraordinary abilities who dares to stand up for what’s right.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children and seniors, and $20 per family.