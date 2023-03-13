Martha’s Vineyard’s ‘busiest hour’ in 2022

An ongoing traffic study by the Martha’s Vineyard Commission reveals that Friday, August 12, between the hours of 1 and 2 pm, was the busiest hour of vehicle traffic on Martha’s Vineyard last year.

Data shows that during that time span, 1,517 cars passed by the Martha’s Vineyard Refuse District on West Tisbury Road — an average of one car every 2.37 seconds.

The study uses data collected from six traffic counters that had been installed throughout the Island at the end of 2019, MVC special projects planner Dan Doyle told commissioners at their meeting Thursday.

According to the study, which looks into the annual average daily traffic (AADT) on-Island, Doyle said traffic has been fairly consistent in the last two years, with 2022 experiencing “a little bit of an uptick” from 2021.

Unsurprisingly, February clocks in among the quietest months for vehicular traffic, with average volumes varying month to month by locations.

2020 produced the first full years’ worth of data, Doyle said, which “is not the best baseline year,” given the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Particularly traffic averages collected in March and April of that year, which slowed substantially, distorted the data somewhat.

But Doyle says 2021 and 2022 offer a glimpse into the traffic trends of the Island.

After the initial influx of residents during the pandemic, triggering the Island’s population to increase — as well as its traffic — Doyle says, “the dust has settled somewhat,” offering a more reliable data set.