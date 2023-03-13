Vineyarders assured of financial safety amid bank failures

Updated 2:40 pm

With the collapse of California-based Silicon Valley Bank, local banks are reassuring customers that their money is safe.

Martha’s Vineyard Bank and Cape Cod 5 both sent letters to their customers notifying them that the shutdown will not impact their operations.

“These failures involved banks that operate very differently from Martha’s Vineyard Bank,” bank president and CEO James Anthony wrote in a letter. “Indeed, their collapse emphasizes the importance of entrusting your deposits with a bank that provides the maximum possible protections.”

Anthony’s letter states that Silicon Valley Bank, once the 16th largest bank in America with $209 billion in assets, experienced a run on deposits and was taken over by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) within 48 hours.

The bank provided services focused on high-technology companies, and this is the second largest bank failure in U.S. history after the Washington Mutual collapse in 2008.

Martha’s Vineyard Bank spokesperson Christine Conrad told The Times that operations at the bank were “business as usual” and nobody tried to pull out money out of fear. “Our balance sheet is strong,” she said. “We’re a community bank. We don’t have a lot in common with a bank like Silicon Valley.”

Cape Cod 5 said it will get back to The Times with more information.

Both letters emphasized each bank’s financial strength and stability. Each bank won the highest rating for financial strength from Bauer Financial, and Martha’s Vineyard Bank also received an “outstanding” Community Reinvestment Act rating from the Federal Reserve.

“We have been operating since before the Civil War and have weathered many events since then, including recessions and the Great Depression, and we intend to continue serving our customers and communities well into the future,” Cape Cod 5 CEO Matt Burke wrote.

The banks are covered by the FDIC.

Anthony’s letter also states Martha’s Vineyard Bank is one of the few banks in the country with full deposit insurance for 100 percent of all deposits through the FDIC and the Depositors Insurance Fund (DIF), which its website describes as a “private, industry-sponsored insurance fund” that insures all deposits above the FDIC limit. All of the DIF member banks are in Massachusetts and Martha’s Vineyard Bank is the only financial institution to provide this coverage on the Island.

“If you are concerned about the security of your deposits, Martha’s Vineyard Bank is your safe harbor,” Anthony wrote. “We are committed to act as responsible stewards of our 114-year-old institution and to serve our customers and community into the next century.”

Emily McDonald, spokesperson for Rockland Trust, a regional bank serving Massachusetts and Rhode Island, shared a statement with The Times on Monday afternoon. “Rockland Trust manages for the long-term by prioritizing sustainable banking practices,” the statement reads. “We continue to be in a strong financial position, and we are here to care for and support our customers and our communities in the meaningful way we have for the past 115 years.”

The fallout at Silicon Valley Bank has renewed fears of the market crash in 2008. CNN reported that the panic was set off after Silicon Valley Bank announced on Wednesday, March 8, that it sold securities at a loss and that it would sell $2.25 billion in new shares to “shore up its balance sheet.” In a joint statement on Sunday, the federal government announced that all depositors will be fully protected through the FDIC without bearing a burden on taxpayers. Shareholders and some unsecured debt holders will not be protected and senior management was removed.

Silicon Valley wasn’t the only financial institution to be shuttered recently. Silvergate Capital Corporation announced on Wednesday, March 8, it will liquidate its cryptocurrency-friendly Silvergate Bank. Also, New York-based Signature Bank closed its doors, which regulators stated will be receiving a similar treatment as Silicon Valley Bank.