Micah Monroe Moffett, 50, passed away peacefully after a long battle with illness on March 18, 2023, at Medical Center of Aurora in Aurora, Colo. Micah was with his soulmate and partner Kimberley Martinez of Longmont, Colo., originally from Boston, and his end-of-life doula, Vanessa.

Micah was born on Oct. 20, 1972, on Martha’s Vineyard to Maggie Moffett, and was the only grandson of George M. Moffett Jr. and June Duprez, an actress. June Duprez left Martha’s Vineyard after her divorce from George, and eventually ended up in London, where she lived until her death. Micah idolized his grandmother, and was often told he had her exotic eyes and high cheekbones. Micah would ask everyone he met if they had ever seen the movie “Thief of Baghdad,” and most would say, “No, when was that movie made?” He would then relate how his grandmother, June Duprez, played the female lead in the 1940 version of the movie. Micah had many framed pictures of his film actress grandmother, and was very proud to show them off. In 1984, at 11 years of age, Micah was anxiously awaiting a visit to see his grandmother June, but sadly she died in her sleep on Oct. 30, 1984. Micah was very saddened by June’s death.

Micah spent time on the Island with his mother Maggie and his grandfather George, who was an accomplished sailor, conservationist, and photographer. George has a race named after him, the Moffett Race, which runs every year out of Vineyard Haven. George also purchased Felix Neck in 1962, and donated 200 acres to the Massachusetts Audubon Society. Part of Felix Neck extended into Sengekontacket Pond, and this pond also ran along the grounds of the Moffett home that George Moffett designed and had built. Micah would love to say the name of that pond over and over again, and tease his partner Kim as she struggled with the pronunciation of it. George also spent time in the Andes, and photographed nesting habits of a pair of very rare torrent duck. Micah would speak with great affection about June and George; he loved them dearly. Micah also loved asking people, “Have you seen the movie ‘Jaws’?” Well, whether they had or hadn’t, he would gush about the movie being filmed on his home turf of Martha’s Vineyard, as well as his mother Maggie being mentioned in the scene when Richard Dreyfuss states, “Maryellen Moffett, she broke my heart!” He would also tell people he may have been one of the kids during the “Get out of the water” scene — the jury is still out on that; regardless, he would tell that tale with pride.

Micah attended the Edgartown School, and had one memorable babysitter by the name of Trudy Taylor. Trudy was the mother of James Taylor, musician. Micah loved James Taylor and saw many of his concerts, and it did help a bit that Trudy assisted with getting Micah tickets. Trudy stayed present in Micah’s life after Micah moved to Colorado, and would send him care packages. Micah spoke fondly and highly of the compassion that Trudy extended to him.

Micah moved to Colorado in August 1991, and attended Fairview High School in Boulder, Colo. In November 1991, at the age of 19, Micah was severely injured in Boulder on his motorcycle, and was not expected to survive. He came through, and was left a quadriplegic with a traumatic brain injury. Being disabled did not stop Micah from living life to the fullest. He was grateful for every day he lived after his accident, up until the very end.

In 2004, Micah was an early recipient of a Colorado medical marijuana license, and was featured in an article published by the Colorado Freedom Report, titled “Meeting a Medical Marijuana User.” Micah was a huge advocate of medical marijuana for people who suffered from chronic pain, like himself. He could talk for hours about the positive things that marijuana did for people who were injured or disabled. Micah would attend the Mile High 420 Festival in Denver for years, donning his pot leaf costume.

Micah loved to make people laugh, loved the cult classic movie “Harold and Maude,” and would tell people that he met Ruth Gordon, loved being everyone’s friend, telling an inappropriate joke, eating surf and turf at his favorite restaurant, Chophouse & Brewery, in Denver, loved music, tattoos, loved his favorite Boston sports teams, a good comedy or action-adventure movie, loved telling people how he met his partner Kim prior to his accident in 1991, still loved motorcycles (even after being injured), loved going to concerts, and saw many of his favorite performers, Tom Petty, James Taylor, Pearl Jam, Blues Travelers, Billy Joel, Guns and Roses, and Aerosmith, to name just a few.

Micah had the most loving heart and the most beautiful hazel eyes. He was a “cat with nine lives” with the biggest will to live. Micah fought very hard through every infection that came his way, and wanted nothing more than to be loved and give love. He would constantly tell his soulmate and partner Kim that he was “so happy he asked her to dance the night they met in July of 1991,” and said, “Kim, you are my angel, and if you had not moved to Colorado to advocate for me the last seven years, I would have been dead years ago.”

Micah would say, “This is not goodbye, this is see you later.” We will most certainly see you later, sweet Micah, rest in peace, love you.

Micah is survived by his soulmate, Kimberley Martinez of Colorado; his aunt, Sarah Moffett of London, U.K.; Ralph and Rita Greenberg of Ipswich, and Marty Milner of Tallahassee, Fla.; and his dear friend Cindy Logan of Oklahoma. Micah was preceded in death by his grandfather George M. Moffett; his grandmother, June Duprez; his mother, Maggie Moffett; and his uncle, Lawrence M. Moffett.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Micah Moffett to Mass Audubon Society, Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary, 100 Felix Neck Drive, Edgartown, MA 02539.