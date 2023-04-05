Mechanical issues lead to Steamship cancellations

The Steamship Authority canceled two trips so far this morning, the 7 am ferry to Vineyard Haven and the 8:15 ferry to Woods Hole, due to mechanical issues on the Martha’s Vineyard.

“Our maintenance crews are evaluating a reduction gear pressure switch on the MV,” Steamship Authority spokesperson Sean Driscoll said.

It is uncertain at this time how long the repairs will take. The rest of the ferry schedule is on track.

Based on data shared during a Steamship Authority board meeting on Tuesday morning, this would make the number of ferry trip cancellations due to mechanical issues on the Vineyard route up to 37.