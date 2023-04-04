SSA wrapping-up contract negotiations for ship conversions

The Steamship Authority (SSA) plans to solidify a contract for the conversion of its three newest freight ferries soon.

The SSA revealed in March that the lowest bid that came in for the conversion fees of the Aquinnah, Monomoy, and Barnstable will cost $20 million per vessel. This amount, given by bidder Alabama Shipyard, was well above what the Steamship initially estimated. SSA originally thought the conversion would cost $9 million per vessel.

The spike in costs rattled SSA board members, who expressed disappointment and wanted to know how the estimates were off by so much during a meeting last week.

SSA general manager Robert Davis and SSA director of marine operations Mark Amundsen are traveling down south and meeting with the shipyard this week, SSA treasurer Mark Rozum said during a Port Council meeting on Tuesday morning.

“We’re currently still finalizing the contract,” Rozum said. He did not have an updated cost estimate for the council and said that would be revealed after finalizing negotiations.

According to a trip summary report shared during Tuesday’s council meeting, the SSA had to cancel 35 trips this year due to mechanical issues on the Martha’s Vineyard route, 22 of those cancellations in February alone. Only two cancellations for mechanical reasons occurred on the Nantucket route.

The SSA board will consider awarding the dry dock and vessel conversion contract during its meeting on Thursday, April 6, at 9:30 am.