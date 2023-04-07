Packish, Ruley bid adieu

Two Oak Bluffs select board members, Ryan Ruley and Brian Packish, attended their last board meeting Tuesday evening.

Ruley is stepping down after 3 years; he’s also been board chair for the last year.

He called his introduction to the board a “huge educational curve.”

“You think you probably know what goes on, but you don’t know anything,” he said.

“It’s impressive to watch people run a $38 million dollar company,” he said of the town. “There’s so much work that goes on to make this machine run.”

To the board and town staff present at Tuesday’s meeting, Ruley said. “Thank you to all of you, I appreciate what you guys do.”

Select board member Brian Packish, who is stepping down after six years, thanked those who had supported him during his two terms.

“And thank you to everyone that hasn’t supported me,” he said. “At the end of the day, that’s the people that make everyone better.”

Packish wished the three new candidates good luck at next week’s town election.

“I learned more about Oak Bluffs on the campaign trail than I did in six years in this seat,” he said. Campaigning is “one of the greatest parts of the process. People should run for office even if they don’t want to get elected just because the process, for me, is really amazing.”

Packish shared that he was grateful to have had the opportunity to serve on the board.

Select board member Jason Balboni thanked the two for their service.

“Brian, you picked up the ball on so many projects and moved this town forward,” he said. “You get a lot of crap for it, you get a lot of crap for everything that you do, but I don’t think that most people understand the amount of work that you’ve done for this town.”

Also on Tuesday, the select board unanimously approved using the $488,000 allotted to the town via the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to cover lost revenue from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The federal funds distributed through ARPA offer relief to eligible local and state organizations in order to assist communities that have been affected by the global public health emergency.

“It is sitting in an account,” Town administrator Deborah Potter said of the funds. “Now we have to decide what we’re going to do with it.”

“At this point, I would favor just replacing the lost revenue and just taking it as a standard deduction,” she said. “It’s the cleanest, simplest and easiest way to be able to absorb the funds into the general fund.”

The relief money has restrictions on what it can be used for, Potter said; one of which being to help make up for municipal revenue loss during the pandemic.

“If we just take it as replacing lost revenue, the assumption that [the federal government] is making based on the final rule [of use], is that if it’s less than $10 million we can just take it as lost revenue, period.”

Select board member Gail Barmakian asked if the town would need to report what the lost revenue is, to which Potter replied they do not.

The funds will go into free cash and can be allocated next year, after voter approval.