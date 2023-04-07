Tisbury shellfishing closure lifted for now

Vineyard Haven Harbor is conditionally open for shellfishing again until the start of May, according to a Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries memo.

Last month, a couple of boats that were being used as housing forced the town to close the harbor to shellfishing based on new regulations from the state. Using a vessel as a long-term abode is also against Tisbury water regulations.

Tisbury town administrator John Grande told The Times that Tisbury harbormaster John Crocker notified the violators to vacate the vessels or confirm the boats were not being used as homes.

Tisbury shellfish constable Danielle Ewart said the division came back to check the harbor after the town enforced the regulations.

Still, the harbor will be closed again to shellfishing on May 1. Ewart said this was because more boats will start to come into the harbor.