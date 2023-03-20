Occupied vessels cause Tisbury shellfishing closure

A couple of boats used as housing are blocking shellfishing in a portion of Vineyard Haven Harbor.

The Tisbury Shellfish Department announced Thursday that a portion of Vineyard Haven Harbor has been conditionally closed to shellfishing as of last Friday. The area is described as “westerly of a line from the old Seafood Basin Pier to the end of the Vineyard Haven Harbor breakwater.” The only exception is for “bay scallops harvested for the adductor muscle only.”

Town staff recently met with the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries to discuss potentially closing off a part of Vineyard Haven Harbor to shellfishing. Tisbury town administrator John Grande said in a previous story the discussion was held based on a site visit the division did at the harbor area.

According to the announcement, this is a conditional closure. The area will remain closed until it is reexamined by the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries and given approval to reopen.

Tisbury shellfish constable Danielle Ewart said the closure was because the area did not meet the requirements of the National Shellfish Sanitation Program.

“Generally, the harbor is only open during the winter/spring when the number of boats are less than 20, but this is a closure based on use,” she said in a text.

When asked to comment on the situation, Tisbury harbormaster John Crocker referred The Times to town administrator John Grande. According to Grande, regulation changes in 2019 required that division staff carry out site visits at various harbors and mooring fields across the state. Grande said the harbormaster told him the water tests came out fine, but the division approached the town because of two vessels deemed as “occupied.”

Grande said using a vessel as a long-term abode was a violation of the town’s waterway regulations. A part of the issue was that Tisbury’s pump-out facility, which is used to dispose of a boat’s sewage, was not currently available and the town did not have the staff to operate one during the off season.

“We’ve been geared for years as a seasonal boating community,” he said.

The town will need to do its “due diligence” by notifying the individuals and verifying the situation.

“We’re going through a process, but at the end of the day it’s a violation of our waterway regs to use a vessel as a long-term abode,” he said.

Grande said town staff are developing a plan regarding the occupied vessels and the mooring holder. The town plans to meet with these individuals soon.

“In addition to our local restriction on use of [vessels] as an abode, the DMF and regulation changes from 2019 makes this critically important to resolve to mitigate shellfish closures,” Grande said.