Islandwide nip ban approved

Oak Bluffs voters breezed through town meeting warrants at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School’s Performing Arts Center Tuesday evening, quickly approving a $37.6 million budget.

Both the eight-article special town meeting warrant and the 49-article annual town meeting warrant passed in their entirety, including a proposed ban on the sale of miniature alcohol bottles (nips). The ban, which was contingent upon Edgartown voters supporting an identical article, officially passed after Edgartown approved the ban later in the evening. The Islandwide ban will go into effect May 1, 2024.

Voters quickly approved the town’s $457,800 share of a feasibility study prior to the upcoming regional high school project, $250,000 for improvements to the Harbor East Chop bulkhead, $325,000 to fund the second phase of the Farm Pond Culvert replacement, and $50,000 for the annual Oak Bluffs August fireworks.

An amendment to an article brought forth by the wastewater department requesting an additional $30,000 on top of the initial $30,000 to fund an upgrade of a supervisory control and data system (SCADA) was also approved by voters.

Town meeting garnered votes in support of amending the town’s cemetery regulations, which will now allow the option for green burials,

An article that prohibits acting members of the select board from holding more than one elected office at a time passed, after outgoing select board chair Ryan Ruley clarified that the change would need additional approval by the attorney general and would not affect current board members.