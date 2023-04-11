West Tisbury takes vote opposing field lawsuit

West Tisbury voters made it clear they have had enough of the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) field lawsuit.

The West Tisbury annual spring town meeting was held on Tuesday night at West Tisbury School.

Among the 49 warrant articles, an amendment was approved to reduce West Tisbury’s share of the high school budget from the requested $3.4 million, down to zero dollars.

West Tisbury select board member Skipper Manter, who is also a member on the MVRHS school committee, was the one who made the motion. He made the motion in response to Martha’s Vineyard Regional School District vs. the Town of Oak Bluffs Planning Board, an ongoing case in Massachusetts Land Court filed after the planning board rejected a request for a special permit for the synthetic turf field.

The school committee has spent $30,000 on the lawsuit and Oak Bluffs has spent $14,000.

Manter said it takes four out of six towns to approve the high school’s budget. If the school budget does not meet the four towns threshold, a special town meeting may be needed to settle the issue. According to town counsel Isabelle Lew, the state will intervene if the school’s budgetary issues are not settled by July.

Oak Bluffs and Edgartown approved the budget on Tuesday night; the remaining three towns have yet to convene town meetings.

Martha’s Vineyard Public School superintendent Richie Smith was at West Tisbury town meeting urging voters to approve the high school’s budget, pointing out the difficulty in attaining a small increase in the budget at just over 2 percent.

Manter responded that the reduction was regarding the lawsuit and it wasn’t against the entire high school budget.

Voters were not pleased with the legal battle and supported Manter’s amendment.

Kate DeVane, former chair of the all-Island school committee, said the lawsuit process was detrimental to students and called it an embarrassment.

“We are setting an unbelievably bad example by suing ourselves,” she said during the meeting. “It is the most idiotic thing I’ve ever heard of … the financial waste is ridiculous.”

When it came time to vote, green voting cards shot up into the air for the amendment, approving the budget without the high school budget for now.

Also relating to the high school, voters approved by majority vote both the MVRHS committee’s request to borrow $2 million for a feasibility study and the amended regional agreement.