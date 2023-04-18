The Cramer family is sad to announce that their beloved mother, Janice Cramer, died on March 30, 2023, of natural causes at the age of 93. Janice was the beloved wife of Paul V. Cramer for 58 years.

Born in Hollis, Queens, New York, Janice came to live permanently on Martha’s Vineyard some 30 years ago. She eventually settled in West Tisbury. She was a fixture in real estate, working for MV Seacoast Realty with her wonderful colleagues. Those who knew her loved her joie de vivre and her feisty spirit. Janice greatly enjoyed her family, her church, cooking, dining out, travel, and most of all her beloved little Chihuahua, Tina.

She is survived by five children and their spouses: Stephen and Sybil, Michael and Ellie, Jean and Cole Powers, Peter and Candace, and Paul and Mary. She leaves 10 grandchildren and three great-granddaughters.

A memorial service was held at Saint Andrew’s Church in Edgartown, where her ashes will be

interred. May she rest in peace.