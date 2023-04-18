Local lawmaker behind 4-day workweek

The Island representative at the Massachusetts State House is behind an effort to consider a four-day workweek.

Rep. Dylan Fernandes, a Democrat from Falmouth, teamed up with Duxbury Rep. Josh Cutler to file legislation that would set up a pilot program looking at the benefits of a three-day weekend.

“As we work to make Massachusetts a premier destination for businesses and workers, we must prioritize workforce health and happiness,” Rep. Fernandes is quoted in a press release sent by his office. “By creating more time for family, friends, and leisure through a three-day weekend, we can attract and retain top talent, boost productivity, and promote a dynamic and innovative economy that benefits all residents.”

The press release states that the voluntary program would allow businesses to transition employees to a reduced work schedule without an overall reduction in pay. Participating employers would agree to regular reporting to help study the effects of the transition, and in return could qualify for a tax credit.

This legislation would create a two-year pilot program, called the Massachusetts Smart Workweek Pilot, which would be overseen by the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development.

The program would accept applications from employers across Massachusetts to participate in the study. The release states that priority would be given to ensure that qualifying employers hail from a diverse size, occupation, industry sector, and geographical location, and include participation of veteran-, women-, and minority-owned businesses, and businesses owned by persons with disabilities.

“In this era of tight labor markets, we need to get creative to keep our economy growing,” Rep. Cutler is quoted in the release. Cutler serves as House chairman of the Joint Committee on Labor and Workforce Development. “This bill creates new incentives for Massachusetts businesses to explore shifting to a four-day workweek, which can offer a myriad of benefits, including boosting worker satisfaction and productivity, and reducing absenteeism and commuting time.”

Participating employers would agree to reduce the hours of all or some of their employees without reducing overall pay, status, or benefits. Businesses will also be eligible for a tax credit for their participation in the study and necessary data collection.

“Is the four-day week really the success story for employees, companies, and the climate that research to date suggests? This innovative and well-designed program will answer that question, and put Massachusetts in the forefront of a long-overdue change in how we work,” Juliet Schor, economist and professor of sociology at Boston College, is quoted in the release.