West Tisbury: Spring flowering trees, Charter School play, and haircuts at Howes House

Magnolias and cherry trees have made their appearance. Driving to Cronig’s, make sure to notice the cherry trees across the field at the Polly Hill Arboretum, the lovely star magnolia that’s always an early sight in the Olsens’ yard, and a yellow-flowered magnolia across from Indian Hill Road.

The past week was a continuation of the sunny and mild days we have come to expect. We had some much-needed rain overnight on the weekend. By Monday it was still warm, but gray, with a heavy mist that obscured everything. I looked out of my bedroom window onto a scene that resembled midwinter. I couldn’t see the Fischers’ house next door, or even any distance into our woods, and the ‘Hally Jolivette’ cherry tree covered in white blossoms looked like it was coated with clumps of wet snow. It was still pretty, just somewhat unsettling after a week of 60° and 70° days.

Town meeting and election are behind us now. Congratulations to our town officers newly elected or re-elected. Tara Whiting-Wells had nothing but praise for everyone who worked at both events; she sends her thanks to everyone for their help.

I was in Cronig’s, and very happy to see Bianca back from her maternity leave. She had lots of photographs to show of new baby Ava and big sister Simona. All look well and happy. Bianca enjoyed her time at home with her children, but we all missed her, so it was good to have her back running the store and the world, as she does so well.

The nice weather has brought everyone out. Going anywhere in town is like being at a party of old friends who haven’t seen each other in way too long.

Linda and Laura Hearn, Susan Collins, and I met at the Grange Hall for a performance of “The Witch’s Princess,” by students of the Martha’s Vineyard Public Charter School. It was a rather sassy modern fairy tale about a very determined princess who had her own ideas about how she intended to live her life. The relationship between her and her best friend/handmaiden, played by Quinn Floyd and Morgan Caruso, provided much of the play’s comedic banter. All of the actors gave a great performance. The sets and staging added to the magic of the whole production, which felt reminiscent of Shakespearean theater-in-the-round. My thanks to them for a most enjoyable evening.

The Easter Bunny’s egg hunt at the West Tisbury Fire Station was the customary chaotic free-for-all that makes it so much fun. I love watching the children running around the field, baskets in hand, to search for the colored eggs, and to collect as many as their bags would hold. It’s also an occasion to catch up with fire department friends and families, to see children grow up and begin new families. Kenny and Martina Mastromonaco, Louis deGeoffroy, Ken Edwards, and Ted and Keepa Lowe were among those I got to speak with, leaning against the fence while we all watched the action. I was happy to see Skipper Manter; now that he has retired I don’t run into him around town as much. He was on his way over to wish his mother, Janice, a Happy Easter.

Angela Prout of Coast to Coast Cuts will be at the Howes House to give basic haircuts to men and women on Thursday, May 4, between 9:30 am and 3 pm. Call Jennie Gadowski at 508-693-2896 to make your appointment. Haircuts are $25.

Birds are chirping outside my windows, my kitty is on my lap, all is right with the world.

If you have any West Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Hermine Hull, hermine.hull@gmail.com.