Martha’s Vineyard Hospital finishes exterior rebranding 

Martha’s Vineyard Hospital is sporting a new look with the installation of a sign prominently displaying the Mass General Brigham name.

The new sign was installed on Friday and was a part of a rebranding effort by the Boston-based hospital network, according to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital president Denise Schepici.

“The signs reflect the strength of the system’s founding hospitals and the quality of care we can provide our Island community,” she said.

Schepici told The Times that the new sign was the last of any exterior changes and said Martha’s Vineyard Hospital’s health care services “continue to evolve” thanks to its partnership with Mass General Brigham, including additions of “advanced cardiac diagnostics, expanded dermatology coverage, and centralized bed placement services for better behavioral health crisis management.”

“We are proud to be a part of the Mass General Brigham system and what it means for the care and treatment of our patients,” Schepici said. “The Island community gets the close-knit, community hospital they’ve come to expect and benefits from everything that Mass General Brigham has to offer, ensuring the right care at the right place at the right time.”

Schepici said the hospital has received “very few comments” regarding the sign change since the rebranding was reported in the fall.