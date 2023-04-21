Chilmark FinCom recommends rejecting high school budget

A week after West Tisbury voters opted not to approve the town’s share of the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School’s (MVRHS) budget for the upcoming fiscal year, Chilmark officials are following suit.

At a Chilmark finance advisory committee meeting Thursday afternoon, committee members voted to rescind their previous recommendation to approve the town’s MVRHS budget, and instead, voted to recommend denying the line item in the budget at Chilmark’s annual town meeting on Monday, April 24.

The committee’s decision is in response to Martha’s Vineyard Regional School District vs. the Town of Oak Bluffs Planning Board, an ongoing case in Massachusetts Land Court filed by school officials after the planning board rejected a proposal to install a synthetic turf field, citing concerns over per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

Since, the school committee has spent $30,000 in legal fees, and recently voted to continue the appeal in court, without a specific cap on cost.

It takes four out of six towns to approve the school’s budget. If the school appropriations are turned down by three or more towns, they’ll need to hold a special town meeting to approve any amended budget items. Although the Oak Bluffs finance committee also expressed frustration with the continuing legal battle, voters in Oak Bluffs — and Edgartown — both approved their shares of the school’s budget at their respective annual town meetings on April 11.

Chilmark, Tisbury and Aquinnah have yet to take up the request at their town meetings.

Chilmark finance committee members emphasized that the decision to recommend denial of the MVRHS budget stems solely from the lawsuit and the open ended costs associated with it.

“I want to make it crystal clear,” said Chilmark finance committee chair Susan Murphy Thursday. “This vote has nothing to do with the budget itself regarding everything other than the unlimited spending on this lawsuit.”

“It’s based on the actions of the school committee,” she said.

Murphy pointed out that Chilmark voted against using school funds for the development of the turf field in 2019. “It would be consistent with the wishes of our town to not prolong this lawsuit.”

“The school committee must — it is not a choice — they must address the issue that the towns find objectionable,” she said.

The towns that opt to vote down the budget due to the litigation are not to be blamed, Murphy said. Rather, the “pressure will very quickly be on the five members of the school committee who voted to do this action.”

Seeing that legal reps for the school district have relied heavily on the Dover Amendment to make their case — legislation that allows properties with an educational component to bypass certain zoning bylaws — finance committee member Rob Hannemann raised concerns about setting a precedent by supporting the school committee’s continued appeal.

“The schools have overstepped their bounds here,” he said. “They’ve crossed a dangerous line [by] seemingly assuming that schools are superior to the towns.”

Hannemann said the lawsuit is intended to “override a town board.”

If the school committee prevails in court, “what town is next on the line to have the Dover Amendment applied to changing something that a town board wants to do or not do? It could be Chilmark,” he said.

“The schools have broken trust with the towns, we can’t have that go forward,” Hannemann continued. “We have to send a message, such that this kind of thing doesn’t change how [the school district and Island towns] work together.”

The finance committee had every intention of approving the high school’s budget, committee member Vicki Divoll said, until the school committee’s vote “to remove the cap on the lawsuit spending [and] removed the need to have additional votes within the school committee on spending. . . As a result, the way they’re spending their money [Chilmark] will be in the dark about that.”

The school committee risks “running the legal line into the red,” she said.

“So we’re in a pickle here, because [Chilmark] hasn’t had a voice on a lot of this,” Divoll said. “But when the spending becomes inappropriate, we have to step up.”

Because the MVRHS budget cannot be amended on the town meeting floor to exclude only costs associated with the turf lawsuit, the town must vote down the entirety of the request, Divoll said. “The only vehicle that we as a town have, the only vehicle that taxpayers on the Island have on the Island to fight back when they feel the spending in this manner is excessive, is to vote ‘no’ on the budget assessment to our town.”

In the event of a vote to deny the MVRHS budget, the funding request will go back to the school committee for changes.

“Five members of the school committee have brought this to a head here with this extreme, extreme action,” Divoll said of the suit. “The ball is fully in their court.”

“They will have to listen to our words and act accordingly to fix the budget,” she said, before sending it back to the towns for approval.

On how that would work, school district superintendent Richie Smith said the school committee would likely revert back to the FY23 budget levels if no resolution could be reached.

A failure to come to terms would prompt, “a deep concern about our ability to support kids,” he said.

On the existing litigation, Smith said he’s “working hard to try to consider different settlement options and will continue to do so.”

“I just don’t advertise those things publicly,” he said. “But rest assured, I’m doing so.”

The Chilmark finance committee ultimately voted 5-1 to recommend denial of the high school’s appropriations. Committee members Susan Murphy, Vicki Divoll, Rob Hannemann, Bruce Golden and Marshall Carroll for, and Don Leopold against.

Chilmark’s annual town meeting will be held Monday, April 24 at 7 pm at the Chilmark Community Center.