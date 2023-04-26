Edgartown woman honored as Big Sister of the Year

1 of 2

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod & the Islands announced in a press release that Kristen Gosselin from Edgartown was honored as the Cape & Islands Big Sister of the Year.

Alberto Gomez from Bourne was the Cape & Islands Big Brother of the year.

The organization annually nominates a “big brother” and a “big sister” to be considered a Big of the Year. According to the release, the mentor needs to exhibit “superlative influence” over the little, or mentee, throughout their time together.

Both winners left “an immense impact on their littles,” the release states.

Gosselin was matched with Elaina from Vineyard Haven. The release said the two have been together in the program for the past nine years.

“Kristen never gave up on me,” Elaina, now 15, said in the release. “When I was little and shy and in my own bubble, I wouldn’t always want to go out, but Kristen would always make it fun, and helped me to break out.”

Gomez was matched with Jordan from Falmouth. The release said the two have been together in the program for almost seven years.

“Alberto taught me that even if things get bad, they can still be turned around,” Jordan, now 14, said in the release. “He has always been there for me, no matter what, and I know I can call him anytime and he’ll be there.”

Gosselin will be honored on Friday, June 16, at the 11th annual Blooming Bids for Kids event at the Field Gallery in West Tisbury. Tickets to the event can be found at bit.ly/3V87fqJ. Gomez will be honored on Monday, June 5, at the 23rd annual Golf for Kids tournament at the Cummaquid Golf Club in Yarmouth Port. Golf reservations can be made at bit.ly/3Ay391C.

The release encouraged those interested to volunteer as mentors on the Cape, Martha’s Vineyard, and in Plymouth. According to the release, the program has four times the need for male volunteers compared with female volunteers, because of the large number of boys referred to the program. For more information, visit emassbigs.org/cape-cod, or call 508-771-5150.