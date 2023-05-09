Dead whale found in Chilmark

1 of 4

What is believed to be a minke whale was found dead on a Chilmark shore Monday.

The decomposing marine mammal was discovered near Cape Higgon by a family member of the property owner, Claire Ganz.

Ganz said she immediately notified the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Marine Mammal Stranding Network along with the relevant local authorities after coming across the whale.

Based on photos provided by Ganz, NOAA reps say they believe it to be a minke whale.

The common minke whale has an average lifespan of 50 years, and is the smallest baleen whale in North America. They can reach lengths of up to 35 feet and weigh up to ten tons.

Although minke whales are not an endangered species, they are at risk for boat strikes and fishing gear entanglement.

Changes in ocean temperatures are said to have an effect on their navigation and reading “environmental cues” NOAA says.

Similarly, minke whales are particularly susceptible to anthropogenic noises, which, because minkes use low frequency sounds, impact their ability to communicate with one another.

Ganz said although she’s been in contact with NOAA reps, it’s unclear whether they plan on sending anyone in person to the scene for formal identification.

NOAA’s Marine Mammal Stranding Coordinator Ainsley Smith told The Times that based on the state of decomposition, it’s unlikely that the organization will conduct an internal examination to determine the cause of death.

Smith was unable to confirm whether the network will be deploying someone to the area. She said that if they do respond to the Chilmark location, they will perform general data collection and make note of any “obvious wounds.”

Additionally, Smith said that NOAA Fisheries’ Marine Mammal Stranding Response Program is not responsible for disposal of deceased marine life.

She said this is the first time a whale was found beached on her property.

Earlier in the season, Ganz had to personally dispose of two dead dolphins on her property, after notified authorities failed to show up for assessment of the carcasses.

The cause of death of the dolphins is unknown.

At this time, Ganz is unsure whether she’ll be tasked with the disposal of the minke. She’s since tasked herself with carefully measuring the mammal and taking additional photographs that may be of use in the future.

Although Minke whales are common this time of year, finding one beached is a rare occurrence, Chilmark animal control officer Chris Murphy told The Times.

Based on public reporting data, NOAA says there’s been around 13 dead whales found on Martha’s Vineyard beaches in the last decade. The last reported was also a minke whale, in October 2021.

Four dead Atlantic right whales were discovered on the island in 2017 alone. Other whales found deceased since 2012 include at least four humpback whales, two fin whales and an unidentified baleen.