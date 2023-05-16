164 acres set aside for conservation in Edgartown

The Sheriff’s Meadow Foundation will be managing a new set of land for conservation.

Sheriff’s Meadow Foundation president Adam Moore said during a Monday afternoon Edgartown select board meeting that his organization was asked to receive the roughly 164-acre gift — consisting of 8 Job’s Neck Cove Road, 20 Job’s Neck Cove Road, 30 Short Point Road and a portion of South Beach — from the Kohlberg family.

“It protects flood plains, agricultural lands, forest land, priority habitat for rare species, and 7,200 feet of shoreline on the ocean and on the Edgartown Great Pond,” Moore said.

Tory Fletcher from Ariadne Environmental Consulting, who attended the meeting on behalf of the Kohlbergs, said the details have been worked out and this was a generous gift.

“It’s a spectacular piece of property and I think very well demonstrates the Kohlbergs’ philanthropic gestures and love of the Island,” she said.

When asked by board member Michael Donaroma about public access, Moore said there would be none allowed by the foundation at this time.

“This is a conservation restriction that is a gift to Sheriff’s Meadow Foundation and we will monitor and overlook this going on in perpetuity,” Moore said. “However, it’s still owned privately, it’s still owned by the family and they retain the right to allow public access if they want to or restrict it if they want to.”

Moore added that the agreement does not preclude public access in the future, so a change is possible.

The board unanimously approved the gift.

In other news, a group of Edgartown residents, led by Lucy Dahl, plan to rally in front of the Edgartown Town Hall on Wednesday, May 17, from noon to 1 pm. The rally is a show of opposition against plans for 81 South Water Street, which some Islanders said would eliminate a vista in the area, among other concerns.

Cape and Islands District Attorney Rob Galibois also provided updates during the meeting on his plans while in office. The contents were the same as when he first revealed these plans during the Oak Bluffs Select Board meeting earlier this month.