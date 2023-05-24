MVLL All-Star games set for this weekend

The Martha’s Vineyard Little League’s All-Star games are back for the first time in three years, and are set for Saturday, May 27, at Penn Field.

The minors will play their All-Star game at 10:30 am, and the majors will have theirs at 2 pm, with May 28 set as the rain date in case of inclement weather.

According to MVLL secretary and coach of the Dodgers (minors) Moira Silva, All-Star Day has been a great way to build the baseball community, and have fun on Memorial Day weekend: “We are so pleased to bring it back!”

The All-Star teams have been determined via a coaches’ poll, and players will receive All-Star jerseys donated by the M.V. Sharks. In addition to the games, players will compete in skills competitions with prizes, and MVRHS students will be performing “Taps,” as well as the national anthem.

All day long, fans can enjoy face painting, fan games, music, and a chance to meet Sharky of the M.V. Sharks. Furthermore, Josh Aronie’s Food Truck and Ben & Bill’s Chocolate Emporium will be onsite. Admission is free for everyone, and players not on the All-Star teams are encouraged to attend in their uniforms.

“This will be a fun-filled daylong celebration of baseball for all,” Silva said.