Iconic Aquinnah restaurant building listed for sale

The property housing The Aquinnah Shop Restaurant — An iconic, seasonal up-Island eatery — has been listed for sale.

Local real estate brokerage firm Tea Lane Associates listed 27 Aquinnah Circle as being available for sale “as is” for $3.5 million. The buyer will be responsible for applying for new business permits. Flanders Real Estate is the listing broker.

The property was last sold in 2016 for $1.29 million, according to Tea Lane Associates. The property was put on the market after a “forced sale” ordered by Dukes County Probate Court that stemmed from a dispute between brothers David Vanderhoop and Matthew “Culley” Vanderhoop, who were co-owners of the property. The sale did not include the restaurant name. According to Tea Lane Associates, the business was “proprietary and may be purchased separately” if the parties agreed.

The property was built in 1945 by Napoleon Madison, a Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) medicine man; his daughter-in-law, Anne Vanderhoop, built it up as an Island establishment. It was in the Vanderhoop family for generations.

According to the 2016 deed, the property was granted to The 27 Aquinnah Circle Nominee Trust and James F. Reynolds, a trustee. Reynolds declined to comment on the property.

Julie Flanders, principal broker of Flanders Real Estate, told The Times that the property is not deed restricted. However, because of the costs, she expects a buyer would use the property as a restaurant. Even if a new owner wanted to change the use of the property, they would have to undergo the permitting process in Aquinnah.

“Aquinnah is very cautious and protective of their assets,” Flanders said. She also said the hope is to find a buyer with a history with the Island who understands the benefits of having a restaurant in the up-Island location.

A representative of The Aquinnah Shop Restaurant was not immediately available for comment.

The restaurant’s website states there are “new things coming for summer 2023!” and asks people to “stay tuned.”