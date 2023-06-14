Dukes County Health Council: Working for your health

It can be uplifting to hear good news, especially when it involves preserving human life and improving its quality. A growing number of scientific advances, coupled with our increased adherence to healthcare messaging, are helping us live longer and better. For example, the risk of dying from cancer has plummeted by 32 percent since its peak in 1991 (excluding certain skin cancers where data is insufficient), according to the American Cancer Society (cancer.org).

Although we have a distance to go, it’s fitting to celebrate each victory along the way. If not for the highly skilled researchers, generous donors, motivated healthcare professionals, supportive agencies, and each and every patient, there would be no victories. The month of June is recognized as National Cancer Survivors Month, and the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) wants us to know that the number of cancer survivors has more than doubled, from 7.2 million in 1992 to 16.9 million in 2019. Mortality rates have declined for all racial and ethnic minorities, and the disparity between Black people and white people has diminished from 26 percent to 13 percent in a period of 20 years. Some of this is attributed to fewer people smoking, increased availability and use of screening tools, and positive changes in lifestyle habits.

With many types of cancer, including prostate, colorectal, cervical, and breast, early detection results in a survival rate of more than 90 percent. Being diligent about getting screened before cancer has a chance to spread, or metastasize, to other areas of the body is the key. In one study, researchers evaluated the benefits of screening for lung cancer, a disease notoriously difficult to arrest. It was found that there was a 25 percent reduction in deaths at a 10-year follow-up of 6,000 participants. Visit bit.ly/CancerProgress.

Perhaps the area where science has seen greatest improvement is in the treatment of breast cancer. Targeted therapies that are easier to tolerate have helped women who are older and less resilient go into remission, and continue to experience satisfying and healthy lives. The entire field of medicine has witnessed these types of remarkable advancements over the past decade; achievements have revolutionized healthcare and transformed the way we approach diseases and patient care.

Genomic medicine has provided valuable insight into the role of genetics in disease development, diagnosis, and treatment. It has allowed scientists to unravel the origins of various diseases, including cancer, and develop treatments that are tailored to a patient’s unique genetic traits. In controlled studies, genetic mutations are being corrected, and normal cellular functioning is being restored. Jennifer Doudna, Nobel prizewinner from the University of California, Berkeley, helped to develop the gene editor CRISPR, stating it is “a critical first step in being able to inactivate, repair, or replace any gene that causes disease, anywhere in the body” (science.org). Someday these technologies may allow doctors to routinely check our genes, and modify elements that are linked to genetic disorders.

Immunotherapy has emerged as a game-changer in cancer treatment, broadly launched in 2018 through the Nobel prizewinning research of James Allison and Tasuku Honjo of the Universities of Texas and Kyoto. “Checkpoint Inhibitors” work by triggering the patient’s immune system to recognize and combat cancer cells, resulting in outcomes that have been more successful than many other treatments, particularly with melanoma and lung cancer.

Finally, artificial intelligence (AI) is having a profound impact on medicine. It has revolutionized medical imaging by providing more accurate diagnoses and improved patient outcomes. AI algorithms can analyze vast amounts of medical data very quickly to identify patterns, detect abnormalities, and assist in diagnosis. It can predict disease trajectories and optimize treatment plans, leading to healthcare delivery that is more satisfying and beneficial for the patient.

We have a lot to celebrate, yet despite medical advances and fewer deaths, cancer continues to be one of the most prevalent diseases in our modern age. It can devastate families, and erode the spirits of those afflicted. It can be a rough, ongoing battle that requires every ounce of strength to combat. Equally discouraging is that one in three of us will contract it. Just because mortality rates have dropped does not mean we can be complacent; rather, the opposite. We only got where we are by being vigilant.

The American Cancer Society believes that about 50 percent of cancer can be prevented with a change in lifestyle choice: avoiding tobacco, choosing a healthy diet, and exercising, and, for some individuals, getting vaccines against the human papilloma virus and hepatitis B. It’s important to share the importance of early detection with those we know. Consistent messaging builds awareness, and inspires others to speak with their doctors about preventative care. To end disparities, we must continue public health education for all demographics within communities, develop culturally tailored interventions, increase access to health insurance, and ensure that screenings are accessible to everyone.

For more information about screening for cancer, check out the American Cancer Society website, cancer.org. For information on cancer prevention, see cancer.org/cancer/risk-prevention.html. If you would like more information about local support services offered to cancer patients and their families, the Martha’s Vineyard Cancer Support Group can be reached at mvcancersupport.org.