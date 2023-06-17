NAACP: Juneteenth Jubilee is still on; message otherwise an attempted ‘sabotage’

The president of the Martha’s Vineyard chapter of the NAACP says that someone distributed a false message that Saturday’s Jubilee Fest had been canceled.

Toni Kauffman says that the event — celebrating Juneteenth — has not been canceled but has been moved to the Union Chapel at 55 Narragansett Ave. in Oak Bluffs, instead of the Tabernacle.

“It appears somehow a message was distributed to sabotage the Jubilee event!” reads a message sent Saturday by Kauffman. “A good time will be had today at Union Chapel!”

The time of the event has changed as well. It will be held from 3 to 8 pm.

The Jubilee includes music, a community sing and talks, including from Nikole Hannah Jones of the 1619 Project.

It is unclear who distributed the cancellation message. The Times received an email from notifications@wixevents.com saying that Juneteenth Jubilee had been canceled. “We regret to inform you that our event has been canceled,” the email stated. “We apologize for any inconvenience and hope to see you at future events.”

A link on the email went to an unrecognizable website.