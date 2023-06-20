Local lawmaker pushes for moped ban

A state bill aimed at banning the rental and lease of mopeds in Oak Bluffs got its first airing before a house committee this week.

State Rep. Dylan Fernandes of Falmouth and Truro Sen. Julian Cyr filed a joint petition — House Bill No. 3726 — in April.

Fernandes was before the Joint Committee on Municipalities and Regional Government on Tuesday, June 20.

This is not the first attempt to ban mopeds on the Island to go before the legislature. Oak Bluffs has twice supported home-rule petitions that would enable the town to prohibit rentals. A previous bill, supported by the town in 2018, didn’t pass muster at Beacon Hill.

Fernandes told lawmakers Tuesday that nine people have died from driving mopeds on the Island over the past two decades. And that doesn’t include serious injuries.

“We hear about it every year, someone losing a leg or an arm, or suffering really severe injury,” the local lawmaker said. “We really hope this is the year we can put an end to mopeds being sold in Oak Bluffs. It would be a huge benefit to the health and safety of the Island.”

He says that tourists typically come over with no training in riding the mopeds, and the roads are often busy. Making things worse, the streets can be sandy.

Rep. Carole Fiola of Fall River asked what the stumbling blocks have been for the legislation in the past.

Fernandes responded that it would be precedent-setting; Oak Bluffs would be the first town in the commonwealth to ban the rentals. The law would amend Chapter 90 laws for the town, he said, which would be a precedent. That’s been known to stall other home-rule petitions in the past.

But the Falmouth lawmaker said that the Vineyard is a unique example compared with the rest of the state, with tourists flocking to the Island to rent mopeds.

“We are appreciative that this is something that would be the first community in the state to do this,” Fernandes said. “But we think the loss of life and the really horrific accidents makes it worthy of consideration.”

The chair of the committee, Sen. Jacob Oliveira, asked if electric scooters were an issue on the Island. Fernandes said it wasn’t as far as he is aware. There’s been an increase of use in electric bikes, he said, but those would not be subject to the moped ban.

If the current bill is passed, it would go back to town meeting for voter approval one more time.

The article in a town meeting warrant would read: “To see if the Town will vote to delete the existing text of Chapter XV(F) of its Recodified General Bylaws (April 9, 2002), as amended through September of 2017, in its entirety, and replace it with the following language: ‘The rental or leasing of mopeds and motor scooters to the public is prohibited within the Town, and no license shall be issued for an entity to engage in the business of renting or leasing mopeds or motor scooters to the public.’”