Woman injured in moped accident

Oak Bluffs EMS and police were dispatched to the roundabout Sunday afternoon after a moped accident left a mother and her daughter with broken bones.

The mother, who’d been driving, told police she was traveling eastbound on Edgartown Road when she lost control of the rented moped after sliding on loose sand.

Both the woman and her daughter, who was riding as a passenger, then hit the curb of the roundabout, forcing them off the moped.

Police say that while the daughter sustained minor leg injuries, the mother suffered five broken ribs, a broken collarbone, and a bruised lung as a result of the crash. She was transferred by ambulance to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

Sunday’s incident coincides with the newest form of state efforts to restrict the rental and lease of mopeds in Oak Bluffs.

On Tuesday, State Rep. Dylan Fernandes spoke on behalf of newly proposed House Bill No. 3726. He told lawmakers that nine people have died from driving mopeds on Martha’s Vineyard over the past 20 years.

Most recently, two years ago a 20-year-old woman who was vacationing on the Vineyard was killed after being catapulted from a moped that had crashed into an oncoming car.