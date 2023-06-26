Interior Secretary Deb Haaland visits Aquinnah 

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland made a visit to Aquinnah earlier this month as a part of a multi-day visit to Massachusetts and Rhode Island to highlight President Joe Biden’s Investing in America agenda and America the Beautiful initiative.

A press release from the Secretary’s office states that these efforts are meant to restore America’s lands and waters, strengthen Indigenous communities, and expand outdoor recreation access.

During her visit, Haaland met with leaders from the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah), the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe, and the Narragansett Indian Tribe to discuss topics including “economic development, the impacts of climate change, and the sustainable development of offshore wind,” according to the release.

Another stop in Massachusetts for Haaland besides Aquinnah was a tour of the High Street dam removal project in Bridgewater, which will “restore the river and support aquatic connectivity” that will provide access to Lake Nippenicket for a variety of marine wildlife.

The release also highlighted that funding has been made to make tribal communities safer and their infrastructure more resilient to climate change through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. $13 billion have been given to tribal communities across the country through this law, including $250 million over five years for tribal dams and water projects.