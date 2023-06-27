Edgartown readies for July Fourth parade, fireworks

Edgartown’s annual Fourth of July parade and harbor fireworks are right around the corner.

The iconic Independence Day celebrations hosted by Edgartown have long been an integral part of Island tradition.

The infamous parade, which returned last year after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, will kick off the celebrations promptly at 5 pm Tuesday.

The fireworks show, which also made a return last year, will begin at dusk by the harbor around 9 pm.

At Monday’s Edgartown select board meeting, parade organizer Joe Sollitto offered a brief update about Tuesday’s parade, which will include its traditional float design contest. Edgartown select board members will serve as the judges.

Sollitto, U.S. Marine Corps veteran, former clerk of courts, and parade grand marshal, shared with the board that this year marks his 10th anniversary of organizing the historic parade.

“Congratulations on 10 years,” select board chair Arthur Smadback said.

Town Administrator James Hagerty noted that early weather reports suggest potential rain July 4. If needed, a rain date is scheduled for July 5.

The parade, which includes representatives from all Vineyard towns along with local lawmakers, will be featuring floats, marching bands, classic cars, and local businesses and organizations.

In other business, the Edgartown select board greenlit the return of Dock Dance to Memorial Wharf, a longstanding summer tradition in downtown Edgartown.

Last year, the select board denied the band’s request, after the band was unable to come to an agreement with the town’s police department.

Police Chief Bruce McNamee had cited department staff shortage on Tuesdays, the days the band wanted to hold events. The band had ultimately rejected a compromise offered to hold the dances on Sunday nights instead.

At Monday’s select board meeting, McNamee updated the select board regarding the music series for this year.

He said that after “exhaustive conversations” with the band, they’ve agreed to allow six Tuesday events this season, contingent upon ending the shows one hour earlier than requested.

The Dock Dance Band will be at Memorial Wharf from July 11 to August 8, from 7 pm to 9 pm.

Select board member Michael Donaroma lauded Edgartown police chief Bruce McNamee for coming up with a workable plan.

“I know it’s extra work, and it’s something that can get out of control,” he said. “But it’s something that’s been going on down there for years and years. People seem to remember it. . . I hope it works out.”