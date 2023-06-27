Local dispensaries now offering cannabis delivery

Vineyard dispensaries Island Time and Fine Fettle have announced that they will collaborate on home delivery across the Island.

Deliveries began on June 27 and will continue throughout the summer, ending on Labor Day.

Fine Fettle is a locally-operated medical and recreational dispensary, while Island Time is a locally-owned recreational dispensary.

Island Time’s owner Geoff Rose says he’s “very excited” to bring delivery to the Island.

“It’ll be a great convenience for locals and visitors alike and furthers my commitment to safe and responsible use of cannabis,” Rose was quoted in a release.

The two dispensaries have contracted with Treevit, a state-licensed cannabis delivery service that has been delivering throughout Massachusetts since 2021.

Deliveries will not be made to Chappaquiddick, due to federal law prohibiting transportation of marijuana over sea.