West Tisbury: Rural life, Arboretum open house, library celebration, and Timeless exhibit

We were sitting on Alley’s porch at coffee time when we saw a man riding a cow. He was wearing a cowboy hat, sitting astride a Western saddle, heading up State Road toward the gas station. Clip clop, clip clop, clip clop ….

He certainly elicited a reaction. As we were discussing what we had seen, we heard the man and cow heading again in our direction. This time they stopped. We were able to ascertain that he was actually riding a steer, a sedate animal who seemed undaunted by the attention he attracted. We had an amiable conversation, and the duo clip-clopped off down the road, leaving us all commenting on the pleasures of living in a rural community.

If you doubt the veracity of this report, my husband and Rafe Teller both took photographs.

Paul Karasik’s latest cartoon is called “Not the Best of the Vineyard.” It is featured in the latest issue of Martha’s Vineyard Magazine.

The Polly Hill Arboretum is hosting a community open house to show off the newly completed staff housing on its property. Visitors will be welcome on Friday, June 30, from 1 to 3 pm. While there, have a walk around the arboretum, and find out about their schedule of special programs and tours.

The West Tisbury library will kick off its Summer Reading Program this Saturday, July 1. The party will begin with music at 11 am, followed by ice cream, face painting, henna tattoos, and more. Come and pick out some books to get started. At 3 pm, guitarist Andrew Sue Wing will give a concert featuring a combination of blues, rock, jazz, disco, funk, and R and B. The library will be closed on Monday for the Fourth of July holiday.

When I was a kid, holidays fell on the days they were supposed to. It seems odd to celebrate the Fourth of July on the 3rd of July, just because it’s a Monday. Then back to work on Tuesday, the actual Fourth? I get the idea of a three-day weekend, but holidays felt just as festive when we got an unexpected day off during the week.

Take advantage of the final days to see “Timeless” at Featherstone, if you haven’t already seen it, or if you want one last look at the exhibition. It is a collection of work in various media by women artists over the age of 80.

Liza Coogan, Judy Cronig, and Dolly Campbell, calling themselves and their project Passionate Activists, are preparing a fundraiser for the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence. The event will be held at Howland Barn, next to the Tisbury Town Hall, from 9 am to 3 pm on July 8. They are looking for donations of art and jewelry on July 6 and 7, both old and new, and children’s art is accepted, too. It’s an opportunity to pass along our old things to someone to whom they will be new treasures. And all for a good cause.

My weekend has been busy, with lunch out with friends Linda Hearn, Debbie Magnuson, and Joan Thomas on Saturday, then a trip to Menemsha to Creekville Art & Antiques on Sunday afternoon. Driving home on Middle Road, I stopped to admire Krishana Collins’s flower garden, full of colors and so many different varieties. It is quite the spectacle, especially as dusk was approaching, and the haze softened everything.

