Norton Point opens in time for Fourth of July

Edgartown’s Norton Point Beach will be open to over sand vehicle (OSV) access beginning Saturday, July 1.

Due to staffing and active shorebird activity, access will be limited to 50 vehicles at a time from 8:30 am to 6 pm.

The Edgartown Parks Department — the new stewards of the beach — will be texting out alerts notifying when the beach has reached capacity.

Town staff will be monitoring the traffic and allow additional vehicles if space allows.

An announcement by the parks department states that for now, all wheel drive vehicles will not be allowed. Due to current beach conditions, only four wheel drive vehicles will be permitted.

Dogs will not be permitted.

“We want to reiterate that this section of beach is not conducive for a beach cruise, we ask that you come out only if you plan to park and spend extended time at the beach,” Edgartown Parks said in an update on social media.

“The commissioners recognize this is not the ideal situation but feel confident that we are moving in a positive direction.”

To receive text alerts regarding updates and vehicle capacity, text “BEACH” to 877-550-8627.