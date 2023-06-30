SSA wary of offshore wind recruitment

The Steamship Authority (SSA) is keeping its eye on the offshore wind industry as it tries to fills its ranks.

This was a concern brought forward by Jim Malkin, the Martha’s Vineyard representative on the SSA Board, during a Thursday meeting.

The SSA has had issues filling some staff positions as the summer season progresses. In particular, a testing backlog at the U.S. Coast Guard documentation center prevented the licensure of deck officers and forced a couple of ferries to reduce their schedules. There has been some relief and only the Iyanough on the Nantucket route is running on a constrained schedule.

The Steamship is also looking to hire other staff members including parking lot attendants, bus drivers, and maintenance staff, according to SSA human resources director Janice Kennefick. Kennefick said something that contributed to the shortage was that some candidates did not show up to interviews, did not respond to phone calls, shifted their interests, or could not pass a drug test.

Meanwhile, several offshore wind farms are planned to be built in the ocean not far from Vineyard waters. Earlier this month, Vineyard Wind began installation work for its first turbine towers and transition pieces.

“I’m concerned about the potential impact on able-bodied seamen and pilots and so on and so forth in terms of the attraction of these other positions that will come online relatively quickly,” Malkin said.

Kennefick said while a plan should be developed for this potential outcome, she is still seeing seamen application packets coming into her office.

“As far as I know, we haven’t lost anyone to the wind farms,” she said.

Davis said the SSA is “aware and concerned” of the potential impact the offshore wind industry could have on hiring efforts. However, Davis said the SSA has been a “stable and good year-round employer.” He added that the authority has been increasing its recruitment efforts to replace its aging workforce.

“We do appear to be a good employer in terms of people wanting to come to work for us and we need to be able to leverage that even more going forward,” he said, adding that the retention and promotion of hired seamen will need to be a part of the plan.