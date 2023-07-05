Horses are good for the soul

1 of 14

Walking around the 36 acres of rolling hills, wildflower-filled fields, and woodlands, as well as through the barn at Charlene and Bob Douglas’ Arrowhead Farm, makes you want to mount a horse whether you’re an expert or a novice. In fact, that’s exactly the age range Arrowhead welcomes — riders span 4 years old to almost 90. The Douglases sold the property to the Land Bank a few years ago to ensure that it would be around for years to come. And their own passion for it is strong as ever.

Charlene Douglas and her good friend Caroline Thornton gave me a tour around this tranquil spot, which sits on Indian Hill Road, away from the craziness of the start of the Vineyard summer. I’d come to soak in everything I could about Arrowhead Farm. Douglas says that she and Bob, owners of the Black Dog and the Black Dog Tall Ships, originally had two horses when they lived in Vineyard Haven. In the early 1980s, they made the move to West Tisbury. Douglas says, “We’re boat people, we have Shenandoah and Alabama, but the farm came up for sale, and we built the barn in 1983.” Soon people started asking if they had space to board their horses.

“My children were small, and their school friends came to ride horses,” Charlene says. “Slowly, people were asking for lessons.” When new riders arrive, they are asked what they are interested in doing. What kind of riding have they done? Then they are matched with a specific horse that will be just right for them.

You can ride in the outdoor ring — or indoors in the inclement weather — study dressage or jumping, or go on the bountiful nature trails, where you get a real sense of navigating the wilderness. You can come as a group or individually. There’s an afterschool program, and they have even accommodated a handful of weddings. During the summer, there’s a pony camp, with this being its 36th year. The program, for 5- through 14-year-olds, includes mounted instruction, lessons in horse care, creative horse crafts, games on horseback, and they even get to swim with their steeds in the pond.

“We saturate them with a love for horses,” Charlene says. “It’s not a standard way of having a riding program.” But no matter what brings you, you’ll not only be taught how to ride, but also about good horsemanship.

Rider Debbi Alves confirms the Douglases’ commitment to riders and animals alike: “They are really professional, and make sure they take care of you — that they are providing a horse for you and that it’s in the best possible condition. They’re not pushing anything that isn’t healthy for that animal.” Charlene is equally passionate about keeping her horses for life, with the oldest one currently being 36. She emphasizes as well that she wants people who come to Arrowhead to have a love and respect for horses. And also patience.

“We’re connected to the horse. We’re not yelling at them, we’re whispering. It’s a sport where you’re dealing with a soul. It’s like a ballroom dance. If you’re pushing someone around, it’s not as pretty as if you’re moving together. And you don’t necessarily get everything you want right away as a rider. You work toward it. It’s like a flower blossoming. You see somebody who is afraid, and then five, six, seven months later, they’re just so happy and in control. People say, ‘There’s nothing better for the soul of a man than the back of a horse.’ It’s so true.”

Alves is a prime example. She came to Arrowhead as part of her quest to overcome the little bit of lingering fear she had about horses. Although she was only looking to be around them and learn about communication with the magnificent animals, instructor Sarah Pallatroni insisted she ride. The experience has been transformative.

“I’m 69 years old, and I thought, How can I do this? But I gave it a try,” Alves says. “I will tell you, over the last year, I really feel like it has added so much value to my life. My confidence in myself has grown exponentially. I have proved to myself that I can do some things that I just didn’t think I could do.” She talks about learning to be in a relationship with these rather large animals when you want them to do something. “They are smart enough to know how to turn or slow down, but that’s something you have to learn how to ask,” Alves says. “It doesn’t matter if you’re scared. You try to build a relationship with some skills. It’s been like a soulful, spiritual reward for me.”

Rider Linda Moffat attests to the impact of the experience for her as well: “I’ve always loved horses, and whenever I had an opportunity to ride — even if it was just a trail ride — I would do it. During past summers as a seasonal resident, I attended an equestrian and dance performance titled ‘Ride.’ It was the most fascinating and beautiful presentation of horses and dancers, and that cemented my desire to learn to ride.”

Charlene says of the evolution of her life’s focus: “Instead of sailing being the accent, the horses became my work. You don’t plan these things; life happens to you. It was just lucky. It just evolved. When you follow your heart, you know what’s right.”

For more information, visit arrowheadfarm.net, call 508-693-8831, or email horses@arrowheadfarm.net.