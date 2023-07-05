Search is underway for possible missing kayaker

Efforts are underway to identify and locate the owner of an unmanned green kayak found floating off the coast of Gay Head Wednesday.

The abandoned kayak was discovered roughly a quarter mile offshore, in the vicinity of Menemsha Bight Wednesday morning, U.S. Coast Guard Senior Chief Stephen White told The Times.

USCG Menemsha Station, Menemsha Harbormaster, and Dukes County emergency services are assisting in the search. Edgartown has provided an ATV for coastal search.

U.S. Coast Guard Sector Southeastern New England officials told The Times there’s been no reports of a missing kayaker at this time.

Responders are hoping that by distributing the photo of the green kayak to the public, they will be able to confirm ownership of the kayak, and whether someone has recently used it.

According to officials, there was no identification found in the kayak, but there were “signs of recent use.”

A fishing pole and an oar were found inside the kayak. There are no signs indicating that the boat had taken on water.

The search is ongoing.