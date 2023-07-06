Oak Bluffs health board dangles synthetic turf moratorium

The Oak Bluffs Board of Health discussed the option of dropping a moratorium on synthetic turf across the town.

On Thursday, the board discussed the possibility of a synthetic turf field being allowed to go forward after the court case between Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) Committee and the Oak Bluffs Planning Board. The school committee filed a lawsuit after the planning board denied a permit for the synthetic turf field, citing concerns over per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) — a group of chemicals that can cause harm to human health and the environment. The committee and the planning board are pursuing a resolution.

Board of health member Tom Zinno said it seems people have forgotten that a draft moratorium was considered. In May of 2022, the board leaned toward the idea of a two-year moratorium on synthetic turf fields in Oak Bluffs as a part of an effort to regulate PFAS in the town. Zinno said the state and federal governments have been moving toward regulations to regulate PFAS. The state threshold for acceptable PFAS levels at 20 parts per trillion, but the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposed a new regulation to have a federal PFAS threshold of 4 parts per trillion.

“I think our whole point was everything is changing and we don’t know,” he said. “We need to be cautious about this because we’re trying to protect the water and that’s our public health issue.”

Zinno added that the Oak Bluffs Select Board and the planning board should be reminded that this is a potential option the board of health can review.

Meeting attendee Walter Vail asked why the board of health didn’t implement the moratorium already and questioned the benefits of the moratorium, considering PFAS is in places like the soil already.

Board of health chair William White said the moratorium was not implemented because they wanted to “wait and see” where the lawsuit would be headed. Considering the situation was “in flux,” the moratorium was not necessary, according to White.

White said whether the moratorium will be implemented depended on the result of the lawsuit and what further information was revealed about PFAS from entities like the Environmental Protection Agency.

“I’d rather air on the side of caution than anything else,” he said.

When Vail again brought up that PFAS is present in other sources, White pointed out that a synthetic turf field would be adding a new source of the chemicals and added that this was an ongoing issue.

“We’ll address that when the time is necessary,” White said. “Right now, it’s not necessary because everything is in flux.”

Zinno suggested sending a letter to the select board and the planning board to “put everybody on notice,” but the other board members felt no action was needed at this time.

Board of health member James Butterick pointed out that a PFAS in water will be another issue the town will need to look at. Butterick also said a court hearing is expected in the next couple of weeks.

“There’s a lot of work ahead on multiple levels,” Zinno said.