Abutters see improvements in controversial Edgartown project

The proposed project for 81 South Water Street that lit controversy in Edgartown earlier this year seems likely to be approved by the Edgartown Historic District Commission after new plans were presented this week.

The commission unanimously voted to continue meeting about 81 South Water Street during a public hearing on Thursday, July 6. Although the public hearing was closed Thursday, the commissioners will be looking at a few changes that Patrick Ahearn, the project architect, proposed to meet their concerns.

The renovations planned to 81 South Water Street was a point of concern for neighbors who felt it would eliminate a view to Edgartown Harbor, even sparking a rally in front of Edgartown Town Hall in May.

Goldeneye LLC purchased 81 South Water St. in January for $15 million. Investor David Malm is the manager of Goldeneye, which owns multiple properties on Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard.

Many letters were also sent in opposition to the project, resulting in a 115-page PDF file. Since the initial meeting, even more letters came in about the project.

Using the feedback received from commissioners, letters, and neighbors, Ahearn returned with a plan that, for the most part, seemed to address concerns. Updates included preserving the 1912 portion of the house and clarifying that wetlands wouldn’t be impeded on.

“I think we tried to be good listeners to what some of the abutters’ concerns were,” Ahearn said, adding that he thinks “very little” is being done to the house while being “sympathetic to the architecture as it exists today.”

A couple of neighbors present at Thursday’s meeting were satisfied with the proposed changes.

“It seems you’ve done an excellent job here,” Julia Livingston said, who described the new plan as a huge improvement. “I wasn’t imagining I was going to be in favor of it, but I am.”

However, while most of the remaining neighbors who spoke felt many of their concerns were met, they said improvements could be made.

“I’m certainly willing to consider supporting this project, but I think there’s a lot of material information that’s missing that … the commission needs to review before we proceed,” abutter John Brittain said. He listed the need for a rendering of the view from the south harbor side and a more detailed site plan of the new property. He also pointed out that the lifting of the house was not in the plans, although Ahearn mentioned that this was a part of the renovations.

Sammy Nabulsi, an attorney from Rose Law Partners LLP representing a group of neighbors to the project, expressed several “key points,” such as a need for additional information regarding the lifting of the house and the size of the retaining wall. Nabulsi also pointed out wetland areas, starting at their edges, include a buffer zone.

Commission co-chair Julia Tarka said that work near wetlands are reviewed by the Edgartown Conservation Commission, not by the historic commission.

“I think the building is much better, I think the aesthetic is much better,” neighbor Jane Bradbury said, adding she thought some parts of the renovations, like columns, could be “toned down” to better fit the style of a shingle house.

Other concerns included the possibility of increased noise with children at the pool, lighting at the pool, and a need for further details.

Ahearn responded to concerns, pointing out that some of the seemingly missing details were shown through the drawings in the application.

Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) tribal historic preservation officer Bettina Washington, who said she was neither for or against the project, spoke up to “alert” the commission and Ahearn that the South Water Street area has been a focus for the tribe.

“It is archaeologically sensitive,” Washington said, adding that the Massachusetts Historic Commission should be notified. She added that her office will be contacting Ahearn regarding ground disturbances.

The historic district commissioners — who also went on a site visit to the house earlier on Thursday — felt the new plan was an improvement from what was initially shown, but they wanted to see some changes to the place, such as making the pool fence not visible from the public way, make the turret visible from South Water Street, and simplifying parts of the architecture like the front porch.

Ahearn suggested removing the railing system at the entryway, dropping the vertical wall ridge up to two feet to show more of the turret, and moving a pair of French doors.

After further discussion, the commission closed the public hearing and voted to hold another meeting to see a visual and review Ahearn’s proposed changes.