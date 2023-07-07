Just a fraction of Vineyard vehicles are electric

New state data shows that while there has been some progress in the transition to electric vehicles on Martha’s Vineyard, the Island still has a mountain to climb when it comes to going emission free by 2040.

Just about 5 percent of registered cars on the Vineyard — out of about 27,000 registered vehicles total — are either hybrid electric or fully electric.

The new data recently released by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation is part of a new state database that allows users to see the progress each municipality is making in the effort to introduce electric cars.

More locally, the database shows that Chilmark and Aquinnah have the highest percentage of electric-vehicle drivers on the Island. About 8 percent of registered cars in the two up-Island towns are electric or hybrid. That’s out of about 500 vehicles registered in Aquinnah and just under 2,000 in Chilmark.

The lowest percentage on the Vineyard is Oak Bluffs, where 4 percent of registered cars are electric or hybrid out of 6,500.

For Islanders pushing for electrification, the new state dashboard — called Massachusetts Electric Census — is exciting, but it also highlights the daunting task to reach an emission-free Island by 2040. Town meetings across the Island have endorsed the goal.

Bill Lake, member of the Aquinnah Climate and Energy Committee, says the committee has been looking for a tool to measure the town’s progress of introducing electrification. This new dashboard is that very tool. “It’s making it easier for us,” Lake said of tracking the Island’s progress.

Lake suggests that the Vineyard is actually an ideal location for the transition to electric, and information shared in the database backs it up. The Vineyard is a relatively small area of travel, at least compared to the rest of the state. The new dashboard shows that registered vehicles in Massachusetts travel on average about 26 miles in a day. For the Vineyard, the average distance is about 19 miles per day. Lake says that allows Islanders to charge up over night, without worry of running low on a charge during the day.

Also, the Island is largely made-up of single-family homes, which makes it easier to plug a car in overnight for charging. Cities made up of largely multi-family apartments will require multiple charging stations in a smaller area.

“An Island like Martha’s Vineyard is a perfect place for an electric car,” Lake said. “There really is no sacrifice.”

But the dashboard also reveals the daunting task ahead. Lake says that he’s expecting the rollout to intensify as the production of electric cars ramps up, and the cars become more popular. He says that more than costs or ethical issues, the greatest incentive for the switch to electric cars is what your neighbor is up to. “Keeping up with the Joneses,” Lake said. As more Islanders buy electric, the numbers will grow exponentially as the concept becomes more familiar.

But while it will be up to individuals to buy their own cars, Lake says that towns on the Island can take proactive steps to encourage electric use. Like installing charging stations around town. Aquinnah has installed two, free charging stations — one at the town hall, and one at the Cliffs —- which he said could be helping residents go electric.

But Lake says that also important is communicating with the public about the incentives for buying an electric car, and letting residents get used to the idea. Recently, during Earth Day in April, a number of Island nonprofits held a bit of an electric car show where roughly two dozen electric cars and trucks were on display. Curious onlookers could ask questions and get an inside look at the vehicles. Lake says that more of these events will help the transition.

Martha’s Vineyard is progressing slightly quicker than the rest of the state when it comes to the transition. Statewide, Massachusetts has about 70,000, zero-emission passenger vehicles and over 150,000 hybrid vehicles registered since the beginning of the year, compared to 4.5 million vehicles powered by fossil fuels. That’s 4.4 percent of vehicles that are hybrid or electric. The Vineyard is 4.7 percent.

Lexington — a suburb west of Boston — has the highest percentage where 14.2 percent of registered vehicles are zero-emission or hybrid models, the dashboard shows.

State officials say the idea behind the dashboard is to help the state reduce its carbon footprint.

“This tool will allow us to track our progress toward our climate goals as it relates to vehicle usage, and the data collected will help guide our decision making around how to allocate resources and investments across the Commonwealth to achieve a greener and healthier future,” Melissa Hoffer, the Healey administration’s climate chief, is quoted in a story by the State House News Service.

State data finds that the transportation sector accounts for about 42 percent of greenhouse gas emissions in Massachusetts. The Baker administration said last year that state officials need to get at least 200,000 passenger electric vehicles on the road by 2025 and 900,000 in use by 2030 to reach its climate goals of getting net-zero emissions by 2050.