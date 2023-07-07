Just a fraction of Vineyard vehicles are electric

New state data shows that while there has been some progress in the transition to electric vehicles on Martha’s Vineyard, the Island still has a mountain to climb when it comes to going emission free by 2040.
Just about 5 percent of registered cars on the Vineyard — out of about 27,000 registered vehicles total — are either hybrid electric or fully electric.
The new data recently released by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation is part of a new state database that allows users to see the progress each municipality is making in the effort to introduce electric cars.
More locally, the database shows that Chilmark and Aquinnah have the highest percentage of electric-vehicle drivers on the Island. About 8 percent of registered cars in the two up-Island towns are electric or hybrid. That’s out of about 500 vehicles registered in Aquinnah and just under 2,000 in Chilmark.
The lowest percentage on the Vineyard is Oak Bluffs, where 4 percent of registered cars are electric or hybrid out of 6,500.
For Islanders pushing for electrification, the new state dashboard — called Massachusetts Electric Census — is exciting, but it also highlights the daunting task to reach an emission-free Island by 2040. Town meetings across the Island have endorsed the goal.
Bill Lake, member of the Aquinnah Climate and Energy Committee, says the committee has been looking for a tool to measure the town’s progress of introducing electrification. This new dashboard is that very tool. “It’s making it easier for us,” Lake said of tracking the Island’s progress.
Lake suggests that the Vineyard is actually an ideal location for the transition to electric, and information shared in the database backs it up. The Vineyard is a relatively small area of travel, at least compared to the rest of the state. The new dashboard shows that registered vehicles in Massachusetts travel on average about 26 miles in a day. For the Vineyard, the average distance is about 19 miles per day. Lake says that allows Islanders to charge up over night, without worry of running low on a charge during the day.
Also, the Island is largely made-up of single-family homes, which makes it easier to plug a car in overnight for charging. Cities made up of largely multi-family apartments will require multiple charging stations in a smaller area.
“An Island like Martha’s Vineyard is a perfect place for an electric car,” Lake said. “There really is no sacrifice.”
But the dashboard also reveals the daunting task ahead. Lake says that he’s expecting the rollout to intensify as the production of electric cars ramps up, and the cars become more popular. He says that more than costs or ethical issues, the greatest incentive for the switch to electric cars is what your neighbor is up to. “Keeping up with the Joneses,” Lake said. As more Islanders buy electric, the numbers will grow exponentially as the concept becomes more familiar.
But while it will be up to individuals to buy their own cars, Lake says that towns on the Island can take proactive steps to encourage electric use. Like installing charging stations around town. Aquinnah has installed two, free charging stations — one at the town hall, and one at the Cliffs —- which he said could be helping residents go electric.
But Lake says that also important is communicating with the public about the incentives for buying an electric car, and letting residents get used to the idea. Recently, during Earth Day in April, a number of Island nonprofits held a bit of an electric car show where roughly two dozen electric cars and trucks were on display. Curious onlookers could ask questions and get an inside look at the vehicles. Lake says that more of these events will help the transition.
Martha’s Vineyard is progressing slightly quicker than the rest of the state when it comes to the transition. Statewide, Massachusetts has about 70,000, zero-emission passenger vehicles and over 150,000 hybrid vehicles registered since the beginning of the year, compared to 4.5 million vehicles powered by fossil fuels. That’s 4.4 percent of vehicles that are hybrid or electric. The Vineyard is 4.7 percent.
Lexington — a suburb west of Boston — has the highest percentage where 14.2 percent of registered vehicles are zero-emission or hybrid models, the dashboard shows.
State officials say the idea behind the dashboard is to help the state reduce its carbon footprint.
“This tool will allow us to track our progress toward our climate goals as it relates to vehicle usage, and the data collected will help guide our decision making around how to allocate resources and investments across the Commonwealth to achieve a greener and healthier future,” Melissa Hoffer, the Healey administration’s climate chief, is quoted in a story by the State House News Service.
State data finds that the transportation sector accounts for about 42 percent of greenhouse gas emissions in Massachusetts. The Baker administration said last year that state officials need to get at least 200,000 passenger electric vehicles on the road by 2025 and 900,000 in use by 2030 to reach its climate goals of getting net-zero emissions by 2050.
Electric cars make Conservative heads explode.
We don’t want them
We do want them.
More and more of us are buying them.
The increase will continue it’s exponential growth rate.
We are going to power them with our wind mills and sun panels.
Getting boat reservations will be much easier.
Fewer gasoline tankers.
No thanks
my prius hybrid is perfect for MV, i dont use any gas while on the island, plug in at home, which has solar panels.
My elderly Leaf (2011) is still a perfect Island car. Never go to the gas station, practically zero maintenance cost (tires, wiper blades, at long intervals). New, it had a 75 mile range; with the battery capacity dial dropped from 12 bars to 9 it still has 65 miles. New ones go 250. Still have range anxiety off Island? I keep a hybrid car off Island, walk on the ferry any time with no reservation or standby. Cost of parking? A wash if you make ten or a dozen trips off a year.
Selectboards, consider requiring all rental cars to be electric.
Let’s start with a definition. A zero-emission car means neither the vehicle nor the facility which generates its electricity emits pollution. The cleanest and most efficient way of generating electricity without emissions is nuclear, but those who want no emissions are, for the most part, also against nuclear power. Neither the wind nor sun will do. That being said, if the year-round population of the island is less than 25,000 but has 27,000 vehicles, then for the one-third of the year when we have 125,000+ occupants, it is reasonable to assume that the number of vehicles is in excess of 125,000. Doing the math, that means that the average number of vehicles on the island over the course of 12 months is roughly 60,000. Now, all of the visitors coming to the Island from DC, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut will need a car capable of driving at or in excess of 250 miles. I don’t see any of those sources of visitors generating energy which is predominantly, much less exclusively, emission-free so there will be emissions generated by visitors. Most visitors will not leave their cars at home. Consequently, the concept of having an emission-free fleet of 60,000 vehicles on the Island will not only not be achieved by 2040 but in the lifetime of anyone reading this publication unless another nation is capable of achieving a position which allows them to dictate the United States’ behavior. Should that occur, our emissions will be the least of our problems.
Christopher Charging times are coming down, and plenty of money is being invested in charging infrastructure, especially along the highways. The battery technology is improving and continually pushing the range.
Some newer cars, when hooked up to fast chargers can get 80% or about 200 miles of range in under 1/2 hour. I think most people are ready for a bit of a stretch or perhaps a meal after 300 miles.
I think as infrastructure and battery power improves, purchasing an EV will be the financially obvious choice. we won’t need some other country dictating our behavior, the free market will provide the incentive.
I agree about the people who want emissions free without nukes are the majority. But the technology exists to build melt down proof reactors, and safe storage of waste. So I am pro nuke—didn’t think I would ever say that when I was protesting the Seabrook construction in the 70’s, but times change.
The thousands of windmills that are in various stages of planning and construction will certainly alter the equation. It can buy us some time, and hopefully large scale fusion will become a reality in the next 3 or 4 decades.
Zero emissions is a dream , but it’s hard to tell what can transpire over 50 years.
50 years ago, if you wanted to make an overseas phone call, you would get in a cue and an operator would call you when the connection was made.
the Amana Radaranges first started appearing in private households in 1967 for $495.
Virtually no one had a personal computer, or cell phone until about 40 years ago.
Al gore invented the internet in 1994 🙂
Look at the trend line, wind and solar will do.
.6% of the the land area in the US in solar panels can produce all the electricity we currently consume.
Wind turbines have an even higher production per square mile.
Energy storage has become annoyingly cheap.
The future is bright.
In 2023 there are 20 models of electric that have a range of more than 300 miles, they can get 60% of charge in 20 minutes. (my 1990 Northern European Vintage Touring sedan has a range of 212 miles).
On the 2024 horizon is 750 mile range and 10 minutes for 60% charge, from the worlds second largest car maker, enough to round trip DC – MVY.
The nattering nabobs of negativity, in the 1920s, could not stop the demise of the horse as the primary source of personal transportation.
The nattering nabobs of negativity, in the 2020s will not stop the demise of the Internal Combustion Engine as the primary source for personal transportation.
Are you concerned that countries like India will pressure the US to limit it’s per person emissions to no more than ten times that of an Indian?
Has the world benefited from US world dominance?
The vehicles themselves are not zero emissions. They still give off about 20% emissions in brake dust.
James —Right– but it’s “proven” (by my opinion) that people who drive EV’s emit fewer emissions in the form of trash thrown out of their cars.
80% less in fact.
Power for personal transportation use to come from horses, then from petroleum fueled engines and now by electric motors.
My great grandparents thought that cars were a fad.
The United States must continue to dictate what the rest of the world must do.
We have a God given right to emit at a per person rate that is ten times the rest of the world.
American Exceptionalism
So the state says we need to almost triple the number of electric cars in the next 18 months and then more than triple that number in the following 5 years to meet their climate goals. It’s never going to happen. It’s obvious people just don’t want to buy a car that can’t take them off island to grandma’s house and probably never will. When will the grown ups step in and abandon these ridiculous goals.
It is no longer a question of if, just how fast.
It may take ten years.
Grandma’s House?
By next year electrics will have a 600+ mile range and 60% charge in ten minutes.
Charging stations are being built out at an exponential rate.
Like gas stations in the 1920s.
The grown ups are buying electrics.
The “children” are clinging to their coal rolling ICEs.
Nothing as sweet as a V8 diesel with flame stacks.
John– Thank you for noticing that these are “goals” and not some sort of deep state conspiracy that is gong to force us to drive electric cars in order to “control” us.
But you are correct about the unattainability of these goals, given the current conditions.
But technology and the times change. I am sure there will always be some Luddite holdouts who will never get an electric car, even if the range of them increases to a thousand miles and they can be fully charged in 5 minutes with free roadside electricity.
It’s just too good of an idea, and it really does smack of liberal environmentalism.
Who are “they” to say that we don’t have the god given right to to wipe out most life (including humans) on earth.
We good patriotic moral Americans are much more concerned with saving a few blobs of cells that could potentially become a sapiens to worry about how many existing sapiens are going to die “somewhere else”. I get it– I watch fox “news” sometimes.
Don, deal with reality. There are no cars that can be charged in 5 minutes or travel a thousand miles on a charge. When that happens and they cost the same as a fossil car then the market will obviously determine who wins. I’m betting on a gas vehicle probably forever.
John– Of course that technology does not exist now–
I didn’t say it did.
Deal with what I wrote.
There are trade offs on everything– t
here is no need for a car company to make a vehicle
(gas or electric) with a range of a thousand miles.
So the market has to determine what the range
should be. Will people pay extra for every increased
mile of range over about 300 ?
There are many ev’s on the market with ranges
over 350 miles . And that number is increasing as
technology improves.
The median range of gas cars is 403 miles.
The range anxiety will persist until the
infrastructure for charging improves– too bad we lost
4 years dithering over a wall rather than improving
our infrastructure.
My guess is that if this were 1907 (just before the
model “T” release” ), you would be betting on the
horse. And yup, there are still plenty of them around.
John, deal with the reality.
The world’s second largest car manufacturer has a 2024 model that has 700 hundred mile and will take 60 percent of charge in ten minutes.
The future is electric, the dinosaurs will continue to roll coal until they die off.
Welcome to modernity.
Furthermore – before buying an EV, some might want to know where the electricity is going to come from to power it. It’s not magic pixie dust and still has to be “made.” And the administration is closing electric power “making” facilities as fast as they can and predicting power outages. Too bad no one likes nuclear power. You;d think no Jen had learned anything in physics in the last 50 years.
Annie– That’s why we are building wind farms as fast as we can.
Since you mention physics;
https://phys.org/news/2019-05-coal-power-trump.html
Yup– 50 coal burning facilities that “generate”
electricity shut down during the trump administration.
That’s more than one a month. Under the guy who said he would bring coal back.
So what happened ?
Well, the simple answer is that the natural gas fracking boom made coal obsolete, and coal burning plants were decommissioned and replaced by more cost effective natural gas burners.
Total electrical generation in the U.S has steadily increased — year over year with the one exception of the pandemic disruption. In the U.S .We used 500 billion more commercial KWH’s in 2022 than we did in 2000. That does not include the dramatic increase in private homes and businesses installing solar capacity.
https://www.eia.gov/energyexplained/electricity/use-of-electricity.php
I go to fox “news” sometimes, and notice a lot of ads from companies predicting widespread power failures in the U.S as the main reason we all need to have “survival” food and generators.
They are selling something based on fear. And they have fertile ground on right wing media.
But I have not seen any member of the current administration predicting power outages– unless we count the weather departments ahead of sever weather, which seems to be happening more often.
But back to power generation– the current administration is permitting and encouraging private companies to install thousands of “power making facilities” as fast as they can.
You might want to check out this:
https://www.eia.gov/energyexplained/wind/electricity-generation-from-wind.php#:~:text=Wind%20electricity%20generation%20has%20increased%20significantly&text=Total%20annual%20U.S.%20electricity%20generation,U.S.%20utility%2Dscale%20electricity%20generation.
The administration shut down Plymouth Nuclear.
The Trump Administration.
In addition to sealing our Southern Boarder.
my prius hybrid is the perfect MV car, i never by gas and plug in at home, which has solar panels
I can see going electric for a daily on-island driver, but until Chappy has charging infrastructure that includes diesel backup for times when the power is out and the solar panels are covered in snow, there will always be an ICEV in my driveway.
One cannot pour electricity into a portable gas can and then carry it to the vehicle. It may be a microcosm by size, but Chappy is a good example of why people in rural areas still distrust BEVs.
People with electric cars that go to Chappy do not need charging stations on Chappy.
People with electric cars on Chappy have electricity/charging stations.
Clear your solar panels.
Do you have diesel backup for your house?
Like Naushon and Cuttyhunk, Chappy is an excellent place for electric vehicles, no range anxiety, never more than a few miles from electricity.
One can carry a battery to a vehicle.
A standard car battery, and an inverter can give you five miles.
Chappy is not rural, most of it has electricity.
Naashon is rural.
Electric cars will save the planet about as well as plastic bags saved the trees.
Plastic bags save the trees from being God awful ugly
As a man of God I hope that you appreciate the natural beautiful of trees.
That you don’t want to see them skanked out like some US Trump Flag with a pimp worthy gold fringe and braids.
With your background in science and the on going growth of electric car sales what is your prediction on future growth?
Hess, electric cars will continue to be produced and in some cases mandated by regulation. Many of them will be subsidized by the government which increases our debt. Lithium mining today in relatively small quantities will expand greatly and when it does people will wake up to exactly what harm lithium mining and production does to the ecosystem and they will cringe when they find out it is worse than fossil fuels damage. The best option for cars is nuclear but that is a long way off. Climate worry and fear creates unintended consequences.
Wait a minute, 27000 vehicles registered on the island. Isn’t the permanent population closer to 17000?
So that means at least 10k vehicles are unattended through the off season. Probably more, since not everybody drives, though some own multiples.
How do BEVs behave when they just sit? Are there any data or studies about how and whether they act up after extended disuse? After they drain entirely? Lead-acid batteries are never the same after even one complete discharge, and all batteries leak charge. One could come back in April to find a boat anchor with a Tesla badge on it.
Never going to happen
You can’t reason with crazy people
Your solar panels are not charging your car a fossil fueled generation plant is and always will
Your solar panels which are future hazardous waste are nothing but a scam making lots of people rich
Please do lots of homework before you put solar on your house or buy an ev
In 2009 I wrote an 84 page white paper (draft copy) on the environment. By the time I finished research I called it “2030 – The Final Illusion. ” Basically, we are kidding ourselves.
On the transportation sector issue thumbers then predicted we would reach 50% cars and light trucks would indeed reach 50% electric. But a total of 2 billion vehicles in 2050 would be double the 1 billion in 2009 and so there would be a billion of each making the situation far worse.
Recently calculations for emissions from lawns in the United States indicate that if all of the lawns in the country were converted to natural plantings and all machinery and landscaping was limited to hand work by owners it would save 50 times the emissions of all highway driving by all cars and trucks. It would also provide massive feeding for birds, bees, and create a much quieter lifestyle with flowering and green beneficial species that would clean our ponds and cool our ari.
That will never happen. It would be too radical and too painful.
But it would be possible to avert extinction. We just can not and so it is impossible. It is just the way it is. ( I posted my calculations and asked for people to check them. No one did. I could be wrong. But it appears to be the case ) My paper was revue-ed and published. )
It stated that 2030 would come and go and Co2 would continue to climb.
Are electrics making it climb faster?
Time is less kind to Internal Combustion Engines than to batteries.
EV batteries self drain at about 7% a month.
After 12 months you should have enough range to get anywhere in the Island.
Due to stuck float switches on bilge pumps I driven many a boat battery (same as a car) to zero that have gone on to many more years of service.
Change always come hard, people get set in there ways.