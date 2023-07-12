M.V. Community Services announces inaugural award

Martha’s Vineyard Community Services (MVCS) announced the inaugural recipient of the Art Buchwald Award for Outstanding Community Service.

Wiet Bacheller is this year’s honoree. Bacheller has spent more than 40 years teaching at Oak Bluffs and Tisbury schools, as well as serving on the MVCS board of directors.

The new award commemorates 1982 Pulitzer prizewinner and Washington Post writer Art Buchwald. Art Buchwald spearheaded the first Possible Dreams fundraiser, as well as serving as the chair and host of the event for 28 years.

Possible Dreams is the largest annual fundraiser for Community Services. Buchwald raised more than $7 million during his tenure with Possible Dreams.

In a press release, MVCS said that the recipient of the Art Buchwald Award possesses values that align with Buchwald’s contributions, including generosity and perseverance.

In 2006, Bacheller joined the board of directors at MVCS. She served as board president from 2010 to 2012. Her board service concluded in 2015.

Bacheller led the M.V. License Plate Initiative, where a portion of funds from the M.V. license plate registration process go to MVCS programs. She continues to chair this initiative today.

Bacheller worked as a volunteer at MVCS’ Possible Dreams auction for more than 16 years. Additionally, Bacheller works on the Chicken Alley Thrift advisory committee.

The award will be presented on July 23 at the Possible Dreams auction, hosted by Seth Meyers.