Local BLM plans to be more action oriented

After gathering on Sunday, July 9, to determine the future of Martha’s Vineyard Black Lives Matter (MVBLM), members of the local chapter are deciding to shake up how the group operates.

MVBLM had been holding vigils to speak out against racism in Chilmark on a monthly basis. During the vigils, attendees would share stories of Black, indigenous, and people of color/Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (BIPOC/AAPI) who were hurt or killed by law enforcement. They would also take a knee for 9 minutes and 29 seconds — the amount of time George Floyd was pinned under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer in 2020. There were also discussions on ways to make improvements and garner support across the Island.

According to MVBLM member Lexi Ladd, the moment of silence for reflection will continue, but the schedule will change somewhat. Ladd told The Times the group plans to meet every other Sunday throughout the summer, fall, and spring and move to monthly meetings during the winter months. The gatherings will be held in the group’s traditional location, Chilmark Free Public Library, on the first Sunday of the month and then at Ocean Park in Oak Bluffs during the third Sunday of the month.

“We just felt like … we needed to switch things up a little bit,” Ladd said, adding that a “lovely honoring and tribute” was done on Sunday for the hundreds of vigils that were already held. She said the meeting brought closure for this chapter of the organization. “We decided we wanted to move forward with honoring that history but also moving forward in a new way,” Ladd said.

That new way could be more active.

MVBLM began in the spring of 2020 after Dana Nunes, one of the activist group’s organizers, started standing at Beetlebung Corner in Chilmark to honor “the Black lives lost to racial-based violence.” This led people to join Nunes, morphing into the vigils and gatherings that have been taking place.

Nunes told The Times the group plans to move beyond just holding the vigils. “That has served its purpose,” Nunes said. “It’s not stopping, but we need to get into the third gear.”

MVBLM has led several initiatives, such as a letter and postcard campaign to encourage people to vote and educational efforts. Ladd said one project the group is pushing for is an “alternative emergency response system” on the Island for law enforcement. Ladd said the organization is working with multiple Island agencies in an attempt to set one up. The idea is that a behavioral health specialist would respond with police officers, as some cities have practiced across the country.

The activist group has also been a part of organizing various events before, such as marches against racial injustice and the Disrupt Death Row fundraiser, a movement to exonerate Pervis Payne from death row in Tennessee. Additionally, MVBLM will respond to incidents as they occur, Ladd said.

Nunes underscored that the MVBLM gatherings were welcome to all who support the cause of justice and are willing to make a difference.

“It’s not all about working toward justice for Black people,” Nunes said. “It’s justice for everyone … It’s about making the country and Island a better place.”