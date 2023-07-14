EduComp eyed for consolidated town hall 

1 of 5

A consolidated Tisbury Town Hall could be just a stone’s throw away from Main Street, at the former EduComp building.

Although the Tisbury Select Board had endorsed the conversion of the EduComp building into housing in March, the town is heavily considering a shared-use property consisting of both housing and municipal offices.

“The building is iconic and located in the center of the community, which to me is most appropriate for a town hall in terms of service delivery to the residents of the town,” Tisbury town administrator John Grande told The Times in an email. “I believe it is the most affordable option that has presented itself to the town to date.”

Currently, Tisbury town offices are split between 51 Spring Street and the town hall annex at 66 High Point Lane. But a split town hall presents challenges.

While the town seems to be favoring the 4 State Road property, Grande said they will consider it alongside other alternatives. They are also looking at 55 West William Street, but that would require completely new construction, which could cost as much as $20 million.

“I do not think it is in the best interest of the town to borrow twenty million dollars for construction of a new town hall at this time or in five years, knowing what is coming,” he said.

The town will likely have a significant share of the cost for the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School building project.

So, the town needs to look for a”fiscally responsible solution” for the consolidated town hall, Grande said. Grande said the 4 State Road property is a more “timely address.” The EduComp building would be leased with an option to buy.

On Wednesday, July 14, The Tisbury Select Board unanimously approved a five-person Town Hall Consolidation Task Group. The group consists of John Best, Rick Homan, Amy Houghton, Jynell Kristal, and John Schilling.

The task group members’ appointments are through the end of the year. Grande had expressed confidence in the group for their collective experience and knowledge of buildings, real estate, and the town.

“The task group will examine the following considerations: fiscal, site alternatives, space needs, functionality, traffic and parking,” Grande told The Times, adding that consultants and town staff will work with the group on their requested investigations. “The goal is to inform the select board, finance and advisory committee, and planning board as to the findings and conclusions of the task group. The task group members may add to or modify the above tasks.”

As the task group works to determine whether the old EduComp building is a good option to pursue, the members will be engaging with town officials and those involved in the development of the Tisbury Master Plan.

Grande said a final determination on the property will be made before the end of summer.

“This process will ultimately clarify and strengthen the direction that the town ultimately takes towards realizing a consolidated town hall,” Grande said.