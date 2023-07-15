Passenger lands plane following pilot’s medical emergency

An incident involving an incoming small private aircraft at MVY Airport has led to the hospitalization of one person.

Officials say that at 3:12 pm Saturday afternoon, a Piper Meridian Turbo Prop 6-seat plane reportedly crashed at the Martha’s Vineyard Airport.

According to local police, a 68-year-old female passenger took control of the plane after the craft’s 80-year-old pilot began experiencing a medical emergency.

The woman was able to land the plane without operating its landing gear. She sustained minor injuries.

The pilot was transferred to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital from the airport, and then to Boston for additional treatment.

The airport’s primary commercial runway had been shut down, but had reopened by 5:30 pm.

The situation is under investigation by the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration), the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), and Massachusetts State Police.