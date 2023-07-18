Migrant documentary creating community engagement

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Grange Hall in West Tisbury hosted a live screening of “Waiting to Continue,” a locally produced documentary focusing on the 48-hour Vineyard stay of 49 unexpected migrants who were flown to the Vineyard from Texas in September.

About 50 people attended the half-hour screening last Thursday.

Directed by Ollie Becker, Tom Ellis, and Tim Persinko and produced by Circuit Films, a division of West Tisbury-based Circuit arts, the documentary had screened once before in March at the Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival.

“Waiting to Continue” includes interviews with multiple Vineyarders involved in organizing shelter, food and other resources for the migrants, who were falsely promised that they would be flying to Boston and eligible for employment and financial benefits. Instead, they disembarked from a pair of Dornier 328 turboprop aircraft to the Vineyard, with no support network and no prospects.

After 48 hours of migrants talking with authorities and volunteers and staying at St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Edgartown, they were sent to Joint Base Cape Cod in Sandwich.

Nathan Briggs, an Islander from Venezuela, went to St. Andrews to translate for the migrants the morning of their arrival. In the film, Briggs recalls that after the migrants left, he felt conflicted.

“First there was a lot of not knowing if we kicked them off or dismissed them,” he said. “Staying in touch made it a little easier.”

The film also features interviews with migrants, including a man named Ubaldo, who returned to the island for a month after leaving.

Following the screening, directors Becker and Persinko and immigration and criminal defense lawyer Rachel Self took questions from the audience. Topics ranged from the way the directing team’s relationship evolved over the course of the film, to possible legal outcomes for DeSantis and the migrants.

Self particularly lamented “Kafka-esque” federal laws that can result in two-year wait times for processing migrant work authorization claims.

One attendee asked if any migrants were still living on the Island. Self said that four were “doing as well as they can” living in Vineyard Haven, where they have secured housing through September.

Becker, who has previously directed a project about the Vineyard’s great ponds, grew up on the Island, and said that his local background was an asset in making this film. “We were playing the ‘We’re from the Vineyard’ card—we’re not press,” he said. “We were trying to tell the story as documentary filmmakers but also as community members.”

Will Ettinger, Circuit Arts’ Box Office and Patron Liaison, says that the film not only reflects community involvement, but creates it. “Leading into the festival, there was a lot of excitement,” he said. “People generally, even the people who’d lived on this island, didn’t know anything they didn’t read in the papers. This offered an insight for islanders that they felt they sort of deserved.”

The filmmakers are not waiting to continue. Becker says that he is planning to follow-up with new footage that would show where the migrants have gone since. “All of the volunteers,” he said, “maintained some thread of contact with most of them.”

The documentary will screen again on August 24 at Grange Hall, and Circuit is also eyeing festivals and other distribution options.