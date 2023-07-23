Pilot makes emergency landing in State Forest

A small plane flying to the Vineyard Sunday morning made an emergency landing in the State Forest after experiencing engine problems, officials say.

Martha’s Vineyard Airport Director Geoff Freeman told The Times that the plane landed in a field in the State Forest roughly 1.5 miles from the airport.

According to a statement released by the West Tisbury Police Department, the pilot had contacted air traffic control and declared an emergency approximately two miles east of the Martha’s Vineyard Airport.

The release states that the pilot had “lost altitude and landed in a field” after attempting to make the airport’s runway.

Upon arrival, responding officers and airport fire rescue personnel located a single engine Arnold Volksplane VP-1 with just one person, the pilot, on board.

The pilot, who had been assessed at the scene by Edgartown first responders, did not suffer serious injury or require transportation to the hospital.

The Federal Aviation Administration has opened an investigation into the incident.