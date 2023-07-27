Man out on bail arrested in downtown O.B.

An Oak Bluffs man out on bail led police on a chase down Circuit Ave Wednesday after being issued with an arrest warrant for drug possession.

According to police, Michael Pacheco, 36, who’d been indicted recently on an open drug case, attempted to evade apprehension after recognizing the detective who had been staking him out near his Oak Bluffs apartment prior to arrest.

Police say Pacheco fled upon contact and proceeded to lead the detective into a Circuit Ave restaurant where a “struggle ensued” in front of eating patrons.

That struggle continued outside, where the detective attempted to place Pacheco under arrest, OBPD said in a statement Thursday. Upon calling for back-up, Pacheco “broke free and ran” toward the Camp Meeting Association, before the detective was ultimately able to apprehend him.

Police say Pacheco was found to be in possession of fentanyl and cocaine and had made statements indicating that he was preparing to distribute said drugs.

Pacheco was arraigned later by the Edgartown District Court on two counts of possession with intent to distribute; a Class A substance (fentanyl) and a Class B substance (cocaine), one count of disorderly conduct, and one count of resisting arrest.

His bail has been revoked until July 31.