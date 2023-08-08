MVC subcommittee recommends extending turf approval

In light of ongoing litigation, the Martha’s Vineyard Commission’s land use planning subcommittee (LUPC) has voted in favor of extending the approval of the high school’s field project.

The recommendation comes just weeks shy of the deadline for the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) to begin construction of its new athletic field.

The project had been approved 10-6 by the regional planning agency in June 2021, before the written decision was filed with the county on August 27, 2021.

But a subsequent failure to receive the greenlight from local regulators, who cited concerns over per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) found in synthetic turf, prompted the MVRHS committee to file an appeal against Oak Bluffs and its planning board’s rejection of the project.

Martha’s Vineyard Regional School District vs. the Town of Oak Bluffs Planning Board is currently ongoing in Massachusetts Land Court and has yet to be resolved.

As a result, the high school has been unable to break ground.

But per the commission’s 2021 decision, the high school “shall have two years from the date of the decision of the [MVC] to begin substantial construction;” after which, the project’s approval expires.

On Monday, the LUPC was tasked with reviewing a request by school representatives to extend the approval, and to make that recommendation to the full commission, who will be convening on the matter Thursday.

But because of the land court case, “we don’t know what’s going to happen,” commissioner Doug Sederholm said at Monday’s subcommittee meeting.

“If the high school wins, then the high school would be in a position to get its special permit and proceed with [the field] construction,” he said. But, “If the town wins that case, that’s the end of it.”

In the event that the Land Court judge rules in favor of the town’s planning board, upholding the denial of the field project, the MVC’s development of regional impact (DRI) 2021 approval becomes irrelevant.

Sederholm said that in the meantime, the commission ought to avoid addressing the merits of whether or not anything has changed since the field’s approval two years ago, in terms of facts or the science related to PFAS and synthetic turf, “until we know whether or not that is necessary.”

Rather, he suggested that the commission extend the project’s approval until after the litigation with the town is resolved.

That would give the high school the opportunity to come back to the commission and seek a two-year extension, if their appeal is supported in court.

On behalf of the school district, “we appreciate that strategy,” Martha’s Vineyard Public School Superintendent Richie Smith said Monday.

The LUPC ultimately agreed, in unanimous vote, to recommend an extension until 60 days after the litigation is resolved.

This is the first time the regional planning agency has considered third-party litigation as a factor in a DRI review.

In response to inquiry by commissioner Jay Grossman, regarding whether the LUPC’s recommendation is “in compliance with past practices of the commission,” Sederholm, who is an Island attorney as well as commissioner, called it “sui generis.”

“We have never had a situation like this,” he said.

Sederholm stated that he couldn’t recall a situation whereby new information, like scientific discovery or updated state/ federal regulations “might change the benefits and detriments equation” of an already-approved project.

Referred to as “the elephant in the room,” are new Environmental Protection regulations that limit the maximum contaminant levels for PFAS compounds,” Sederholm said.

He noted that at the time of the high school’s field project approval in 2021, the EPA did not have any limit; similarly, Massachusetts limits for PFAS were significantly higher than they are now, just two years later.

While those new regulations may not “directly apply” to the MVRHS project, they “are of relevance,” Sederholm said.