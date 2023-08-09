Beach Road Weekend announces sound management plan

Beach Road Weekend announced that the music festival producers have made a new sound management and mitigation plan.

Members of a group named the Sound Experience Community Response Team will “roam Vineyard Haven, continuously measuring sound pressure levels at different locations, and reporting back to their audio engineers continuously” during the setup and over the entire weekend of Beach Road Weekend, according to a press release from the producers.

The team members will start their evaluation by monitoring sound levels with professional-grade decibel meters around town, during the installation and sound check of the audio systems. At this time, limits will be set to ensure sound levels outside the festival grounds “do not exceed the legal limit during the three days of the event.” Beach Road Weekend takes place from Friday, August 25, to Sunday the 27th.

“Everyone involved with this festival wants it to be an exceptional audio and visual experience for guests, and to have as little impact upon the surrounding community as possible,” Beach Road Weekend executive producer Adam Epstein said in the release. “By evaluating the audio levels during the sound check, we have the opportunity to set acceptable levels that meet state and local legal standards, and have as little impact upon the surrounding area as possible. I have instructed our entire team to prioritize management of sound bleed outside of the festival grounds. Audio levels will be adjusted and lowered whenever sound levels are determined to be above Massachusetts legal limits.”

Town officials and festival producers also adopted the use of a phone app called Decibel X, which the release describes as “a professional-grade decibel meter,” which is available for free. This will allow individuals to measure and submit data to the town to investigate the audio impact.

The release states festival producers also made an online platform where residents can report audio disturbances directly to the Tisbury Police Department, which will allow the concert technicians the opportunity to “quickly remedy any troublesome audio issues.” A town representative would also be sent out to investigate the noise concern. The platform can be accessed at bit.ly/3qqtWf1.

“We are excited about the prospect of using data-based reporting measures to better understand how the festival sound travels around the surrounding area, and to allow that understanding to lead to a lighter impact on the neighborhoods around the park. We are also very excited about the ability to hear directly from town residents who can report actual measurements of their concerns online,” Tisbury town administrator John Grande said in the release.