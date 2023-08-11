Approval extended for controversial turf field project

The Island’s regional high school has been granted its request to extend the approval for the installation of a synthetic athletic field until after current litigation is resolved.

Martha’s Vineyard Regional School District vs. the Town of Oak Bluffs Planning Board is currently ongoing in Massachusetts Land Court and has yet to be resolved. It is unknown when a judge will rule on the case.

After the Martha’s Vineyard Commission approved the project in 2021, the high school’s field project failed to get the support from the Oak Bluffs Planning Board, who had been tasked with deciding whether or not to grant the school a special permit to construct a new athletic field.

The Planning Board’s 2-2 vote on the request last May was recorded as a denial.

In their decision, board members cited concerns over per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), toxic chemicals that are often found in synthetic turf.

The MVRHS-launched appeal in land court was in response to the planning board’s denial.

Without a special permit, the high school has been unable to begin any work on the project. As a result, the school risks having its approval from the MVC expire.

Per the MVC’s August 27, 2021 decision, MVRHS had exactly two years to begin construction on the field.

In order to avoid going through the development of regional impact (DRI) review process a second time, the high school requested an extension of the 2021 approval until after litigation is settled.

Earlier this week, the Martha’s Vineyard Commission’s land use planning subcommittee (LUPC) voted unanimously to recommend the extension; on Thursday, the full commission concurred with the LUPC in a 10-2-1 vote.

Per that vote, the approval will be extended until 60 days after the lawsuit has reached resolution, either after the judge’s ruling and the expiration of any appeal period, or the following of the stipulation of dismissal with the appropriate court.

If the Oak Bluffs Planning Board prevails in court, the project’s approval becomes moot.

In the event the land court judge rules in favor of the high school, the commission will then take up potential regional impacts a two-year extension; that application will likely involve a public hearing.

Still, some commissioners questioned whether the 60-day extension is too generous. If the school wins its appeal, a 30-day extension would be appropriate, commissioner Kate Putnam said.

“We want to give them enough time, so that by the time they come to us, there’s something for us to talk about,” commission chair Joan Malkin responded.

Commissioner Ben Robinson pointed out that if and when the high school does return to the MVC requesting the two-year extension, it wouldn’t involve particularly complicated and prolonged discussion.

“They’d just be coming for the extension,” he said. “They’re not modifying it, they’re just asking for the extension. That doesn’t take time, that’s one phone call.”

But Doug Sederholm noted that it’s normal to have lengthy application and permitting processes. Particularly, “when you’re dealing with a political body [made up] of elected officials, on a very controversial project,” he said.

He added that the high school would still need to hammer out a handful of details before beginning any construction.

Malkin said that while the commission typically approves requests for extensions, the regional agency still asks for evidence to support why that extension is needed, “whether it’s change of ownership or a downturn in the economy,” she said.

But given the circumstances, “this one is a little bit different.”

“We’re essentially delaying or deferring the substantive discussion as to whether or not an extension is appropriate,” Malkin said. [The high school] will need an extension when this is all done, if they win.”

At that point, the commission would determine whether the extension is a matter of regional impact, and whether public hearing would be necessary.

In response to commissioners who briefly expressed some interest in denying the temporary 60-day extension, Sederholm said “it would be patently unfair to not extend it without at least considering it on the merits. . . It would be outrageous.”

In response to some commissioners who again raised concerns that if in fact the school board wins its lawsuit, they could technically begin building within that 60-day extended period, Sederholm said it’d be “totally impractical,”

“A, they don’t have the money; B, they have to enter into a contract, and because [the school] is a public entity, they probably have to put out requests for bids,” he said. “It’s a very complicated process they have to follow.”

In the meantime, “there won’t be people out there with shovels,” commissioner Fred Hancock assured wary commissioners.

“There will be people out there with machine guns if they do that,” Malkin added.

Sederholm recalled the 2021 public hearing for the project, which involved around 100 testimonials and a number of experts. “We had experts coming out of our ears,” he said.

“[It was] probably the longest public hearing I participated in, in the last 20 years.”

At the time of eventual resolution, “we don’t know what the political situation will be on the school board,” he said. “We all know this is a hot potato to say the least.”