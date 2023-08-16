Cyclist injured in Chilmark crash

A motorist was cited after a crash in Chilmark that sent one cyclist to the hospital.

The collision took place around 8:15 am on Thursday, August 10, according to Chilmark Police Chief Sean Slavin. The chief said a driver traveling up-Island tried to turn left onto Squibnocket Road, near Squibnocket Beach. At the same time, a group of cyclists traveling down-Island came into contact with the motor vehicle. The lead cyclists hit the side of the car, the second cyclist crashed into the first cyclist, and the third cyclist fell onto the pavement.

Slavin said that the driver did not see the cyclists.

The first cyclist, a 36-year-old man, was injured and sent to the hospital. Slavin said that man has since been released from the hospital.

The driver was cited for allegedly failing to yield and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.