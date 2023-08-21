SSA releases Sankaty incident footage

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Steamship Authority (SSA) released video footage of the Sankaty mishap that took place last month.

In July, the freight ferry Sankaty broke loose from a Woods Hole Terminal dock and drifted into the Woods Hole Oceanic Institution dock. The vessel was not in service and tied up for the day, so nobody was on board or injured during the incident. SSA staff members were able to return the vessel to the dock the same day. The Sankaty sustained only minor damage, mostly cosmetic. After the SSA conducted an investigation, authority leadership reported that one of the lines tying the Sankaty to the dock slipped from the bollard and the remaining lines followed. This was exacerbated by windy weather.

The Times requested a video of the incident from the SSA on Monday. Footage from several angles showed the vessel drifting away from the terminal dock. The Sankaty seemed to pivot around a pier before traveling a short distance to the WHOI dock. One angle capture in the footage seems to show a single line hanging onto the vessel as the Sankaty drifted away. SSA staff could be seen running to the freight ferry as it was drifting away.

The video shown on The Times website is an abridged version of the footage to display how the incident took place.